Meghan Markle Saw Life at Frogmore Cottage as a 'Jail Sentence'

“She didn’t realize when she hooked up with Harry that he didn’t have much money and wasn’t going to live in a palace," Bower said. “They didn’t have the pressure [to make a huge income while in the U.K.] when they didn’t have a very large house overlooking the Pacific."

When the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry announced their move to the U.S., the pair stressed they wanted to become financially independent and purchase their own home.

“Meghan never wanted to live in a small house in England. For her, Frogmore was like a jail sentence," the author added.