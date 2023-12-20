OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry Plans to Call King Charles on Christmas to 'Repair Damage' Caused by 'Spare'

prince harry plans call king charles christmas repair damage
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 20 2023, Updated 4:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The royal Christmas celebration is around the corner, and critics wonder if Prince Harry will contact the Windsors during the gathering. After the release of Spare, Harry's bond with his father, King Charles, and Prince William was impacted, and he isn't expected to travel to the U.K. for the special occasion.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry plans call king charles christmas repair damage
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is rumored to be calling King Charles on Christmas.

"Meghan's team doesn't appear to know what to do at this point. The consensus is that they need to repair the damage within the royal family," Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.

The American royal expert discussed the Windsors' upcoming plans at Sandringham House.

"24 hours later, Page Six releasing this story that Harry intends to call the King at Christmas for some sort of reconciliation, he plans to also talk to Meghan and the kids," the podcaster continued.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry plans call king charles christmas repair damage
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles was impacted by 'Spare.'

Ultimately, the Sussexes' anticipated absence at royal events continues to affect their struggling brand in the U.S.

"So the idea that they are reporting brands don't want to work with them, the only way to clear the air is to reconcile with the royal family. Then Prince Harry intends to call the King to reconcile at Christmas," the media professional added. "That's the suspicious timing."

"There’s a general feeling that there has been a vendetta waged against them," she noted. "There have been talks held with high profile brands that didn’t lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry plans call king charles christmas repair damage
Source: MEGA

King Charles is preparing to spend Christmas at Sandringham House.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

OK! previously reported a royal insider claimed His Majesty wanted to see his youngest child on Noel, but he has his reservations.

“The king would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming,” the source told a publication.

“It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility toward Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales," they shared. “Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry plans call king charles christmas repair damage
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry often attended royal gatherings with King Charles and Prince William before moving to the U.S.

Although Charles is willing to make amends with the Duke of Sussex, the source said Prince William has a difference of opinion.

"It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other," the pal revealed.

The source later added that it was "unlikely [Harry and Meghan] would be welcomed with open arms."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Due to the series of professional woes Harry and Meghan experienced in the U.S., the cronies questioned the intentions of the Sussexes.

"It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them," they concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.