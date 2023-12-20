Prince Harry Plans to Call King Charles on Christmas to 'Repair Damage' Caused by 'Spare'

"Meghan's team doesn't appear to know what to do at this point. The consensus is that they need to repair the damage within the royal family," Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.

The American royal expert discussed the Windsors' upcoming plans at Sandringham House.

"24 hours later, Page Six releasing this story that Harry intends to call the King at Christmas for some sort of reconciliation, he plans to also talk to Meghan and the kids," the podcaster continued.