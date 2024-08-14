Kellyanne Conway Accused of Sabotaging Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign From the Inside
Former Fox News host Dan Bongino accused Kellyanne Conway of working with other Republicans behind the scenes to "sabotage" Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.
On his podcast, "The Dan Bongino Show," the conservative political commentator said media stories suggesting Trump regrets choosing J.D. Vance as his running mate are “absolute b-------.”
He claimed the rumors were potentially fueled by leaks from Trump’s own campaign, bringing up a recent article that cited sources claiming Trump was having a “meltdown” over his VP pick's lackluster launch.
“There’s a lot of internal sabotage going on right now that I honestly did not want to highlight because I like to stay focused on the Democrats, and I was hoping it would go away. It’s not,” Bongino told his listeners.
“I suspect strongly this was a leak from people who wanted another candidate for vice president. Instead of just shutting up and trying to win now with this great ticket, there are people out there sabotaging the ticket right now,” Bongino said, suggesting the leak was coming from Conway's camp. “I’m going to say to Kellyanne and others: it’s time to pipe down. You’ve been warned. I’ve had about enough.”
- Melania Trump Wants 'Relentless' Kellyanne Conway Back on Donald's Campaign Because She 'Carries' Her Workload, Claims Ex-Staffer
- Donald Trump 'Desperate' to Bring Kellyanne Conway Back to Help Revive His Campaign: Report
- Claudia Conway and Mom Kellyanne Reunite as Teenager Takes Dig at Donald Trump Supporter Laura Loomer: Photo
Bongino praised the Trump-Vance ticket by bringing up the Ohio Senator's recent statements regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine.
"Some of the other candidates were very interested in a more muscular posture in Ukraine where there was a lot of money to be made for a lot of people," he argued. "J.D. Vance is interested in a more cautious approach to Ukraine."
When confronted with these accusations, Conway vehemently denied the claims, dismissing those who accuse her of sabotage as "gossip girls" and "ankle biters."
“When it comes to concerned people questioning the vetting or selection of J.D. Vance, the calls are coming in, not going out,” she said. “I’m not calling them and saying this is bad. People are asking me. They’re not just asking me. They’re asking lots of people.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported before Bongino's comments, Trump is allegedly looking to bring Conway back to the campaign as the wave of enthusiasm surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz reaches a fever pitch.
According to Tara Palmeri, Trump seeks to inject new energy into his campaign by bringing Conway, his trusted adviser from the 2016 election, back into the fold.
She explained that Trump's motivation stems from his belief that Conway's expertise could help him navigate the challenges posed by Harris as a candidate.