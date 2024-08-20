Kellyanne Conway and Daughter Claudia's Feud Explored in 13 Clicks
Claudia Conway Opened Up About Her Parents
As early as 2015, Kellyanne and George Conway's daughter Claudia started sharing her political and anti-Donald Trump content. She also constantly supported the Black Lives Movement.
She has continued sharing her beliefs on TikTok and other social media pages, telling Insider in June 2020 that she began using platforms to educate herself and move away from her family's political ideology.
Claudia added she argued with her parents about politics all the time, and their strained relationship later made her clash with them more.
When George slammed media coverage of her presence online, Claudia wrote on X, "You're just mad that i'm finally getting my voice heard. sorry your marriage failed."
She later claimed her father tried to delete her social media pages.
She Posted Her Conversation With Kellyanne Conway Online
After Kellyanne paid tribute to political activist Herman Cain in July 2020, the mother-daughter duo argued over Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield's comment about the COVID-19 pandemic and mental health.
Claudia also posted their text conversation in a since-deleted tweet, writing, "What an idiotic argument backed with no logic. This is not a matter of bipartisan politics. suicidality is NOT to be compared to covid-19 deaths. i'm very disappointed in you."
Claudia Conway Accused Her Parents of Being Abusive
Claudia insulted her parents in a TikTok video in August 2020, accusing Kellyanne of being abusive and getting her arrested following "non-stop CPS investigations." She also posted an update on X regarding her search for a family lawyer.
Claudia Conway Said She Was Pursuing Emancipation
When news about Kellyanne's scheduled appearance at the Republican National Convention emerged, Claudia expressed how "devastated" she was over the news. With that, she told her followers she would be "officially pushing for emancipation."
Claudia shared in a follow-up tweet that Kellyanne's trajectory was "heartbreaking" and "selfish."
"I'm not getting emancipated because of my mom's job," she later clarified. "It is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse."
She took a break from social media afterward.
Kellyanne and George Resigned Years Before Their Divorce
After Claudia announced her social media hiatus, Kellyanne and George revealed they were going to "devote more time to family matters."
"Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year, in middleschool and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months," Kellyanne said. "As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times."
Kellyanne and George filed for divorce in March 2023 after 22 years of marriage.
Claudia Conway Addressed Her Relationship With Her Parents Again
In response to her parents' resignations, Claudia shared a clip in which she called Kellyanne and George's moves "inauthentic."
"I can tell you, being their daughter, they don't give a s---. Like, they don't give a s---. My dad doesn't care about me, he's never cared about me, he probably doesn't even know my middle name," she said, accusing them of abuse.
Before ending her livestream, Claudia revealed that her mental health reached an all-time low amid their issues. She officially returned to TikTok after the short break.
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Got Into a Heated Exchange
A video of Claudia and Kellyanne seemingly fighting made the rounds on TikTok in October 2020. In the clip, the matriarch was recorded telling her daughter she had caused "so much disruption" after lying about her and COVID-19.
Claudia Conway Demanded Privacy After Continuously Publicizing Her Family Issues
Claudia shared a written statement on TikTok and Google Docs in which she addressed several topics, including Donald's administration and her relationship with her family.
"It has come to my attention that my recent TikToks and comments have sparked intense controversy and uproar. This was not my intent," she said in the document. "I am appalled at the mainstream media's efforts to exploit a teenage girl, which is negatively affecting my mental health."
Claudia Conway Called Out Kellyanne
Following the pro-Trump Capitol Hill mob on January 6, 2021, Claudia posted a video of the riots and asked her mom how she felt about her "army becoming rioters."
"Because I remember when I was going to protests in the summer, you weren't too happy with it," she said, referring to the Black Lives Matter protests.
Videos Showed Kellyanne Conway Seemingly Threatening Her Daughter
On TikTok, Claudia uploaded two since-deleted videos showing her mother screaming and swiping at her for posting lies about their family.
"[CPS] interviewed my whole family and they didn't do s---. Pierre from Child Protective Services, if you're watching this, you failed me," she said in a separate video.
Claudia Conway Spoke About Their Relationship on 'American Idol'
Claudia hesitantly said "no… no and yes," when Katy Perry asked her if she was OK during her American Idol debut in February 2021.
"I kind of want to get out of the controversy, get out of the drama, get out of the political whatever, and let people know that I am a singer and that this is what I want to do," she said at the time.
Claudia Conway Shaded Her Mom After Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Conviction
Following Donald's indictment in his hush money trial, Claudia wrote on X, "I'm gonna make sure my future daughter's first word is indictment."
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Reunited in August
On August 4, Claudia and Kellyanne put on a united front after years of attacking each other to diss Donald supporter Laura Loomer. The blonde beauty and her mom posed in the snap.
“Just two girls without migrating face filler or fake jobs who pray that @LauraLoomer gets a life 💖 Happy Sunday!!” the caption read.