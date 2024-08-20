Kellyanne Conway and Daughter Claudia's Feud Explored in 13 Clicks

As early as 2015, Kellyanne and George Conway's daughter Claudia started sharing her political and anti-Donald Trump content. She also constantly supported the Black Lives Movement.

She has continued sharing her beliefs on TikTok and other social media pages, telling Insider in June 2020 that she began using platforms to educate herself and move away from her family's political ideology.

Claudia added she argued with her parents about politics all the time, and their strained relationship later made her clash with them more.

When George slammed media coverage of her presence online, Claudia wrote on X, "You're just mad that i'm finally getting my voice heard. sorry your marriage failed."

She later claimed her father tried to delete her social media pages.