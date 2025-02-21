or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Coco Austin
OK LogoNEWS

Coco Austin Shows Off Her Butt and Cleavage While Tanning in Skimpy Micro Bikini: Photos

Photo of Coco Austin.
Source: MEGA

Coco Austin frequently shows off her body on social media.

By:

Feb. 21 2025, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Coco Austin reminded fans she's the queen of wearing micro bikinis.

On Wednesday, February 19, the 45-year-old took to Instagram with her latest thirst trap — which featured Austin showing off her body in the tiny style of swimwear.

Article continues below advertisement
coco austin butt cleavage body tanning micro bikini photos
Source: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin recently posed for photos in a racy micro bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

"Been reppin the micro thong bikini since the 90's .... It's the only way to tan ☀️ More pics on my fan page 😉," the wife of Ice-T captioned the upload, plugging her OnlyFans profile, where the mom-of-one posts even more scandalous snaps.

In the first photo shared to Austin's Instagram profile, the pop culture icon turned around to put her backside on full display. Her butt was barely covered by the tiny string of her bikini bottom, which she pulled up in the picture to accentuate her flattering curves.

Article continues below advertisement
coco austin butt cleavage body tanning micro bikini photos
Source: @coco/Instagram

The reality star said micro bikinis are best for tanning.

Article continues below advertisement

The second snap showcased Austin's toned tummy, as she posed with a drink in her hand and accessorized her bikini — which had flames printed over the black fabric — with large black sunglasses.

In the third alluring image, the reality television personality sat on the white cushion she had been tanning on in the sand while snapping a selfie that put her cleavage as the main focus of the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
coco austin butt cleavage body tanning micro bikini photos
Source: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin put her cleavage on full display in one of the photos.

MORE ON:
Coco Austin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section of her post, some of Austin's 3 million followers drooled over her stunning appearance.

"Coco love it girl! Looking so good. You seem like a great mama and sweet person. Thanks for sharing with us Insta folks 😋," a fan gushed, as another supporter defended her against haters, stating: "I don’t understand why everyone is hating but the one thing we do know is she looks real d--- good for her age so stop it ……stop hating and bashing other woman on what you can’t afford."

Article continues below advertisement

The comments section was additionally filled with lots of negativity, with one admirer admitting, "Coco I ❤️you & your hubby & daughter but what happened??? This is way too much for that cute body that you rocked."

"I hate to see this. Coco used to be huge into fitness and had a body any woman would want. I’m not sure why she did this to herself. Beautiful lady but these BBLs are ruining women’s bodies and they are so dangerous," a second critic complained, while a third noted: "She had such beautiful natural curbs. Her back side was her trademark. The body women are paying $$$ for! Crazy how it still wasn't enough, and she opted for this back view instead? 😳🤯🥺 Dang 🤦‍♀️😕."

Article continues below advertisement
coco austin butt cleavage body tanning micro bikini photos
Source: @icet/Instagram

Coco Austin's husband, Ice-T, also showed off his wife via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"That does not look good. You had a killer natural body and now it looks odd," a fourth troll declared.

Always unbothered by the haters, Ice-T also took to Instagram to show off his wife tanning in her micro bikini.

"Us right now……While people go back and forth about our parenting… It’s so obvious we look like we give F… Have a nice day! 👍 #TheIceFamily," he captioned his social media post.

Ice-T and Coco share a daughter, Chanel, 9.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.