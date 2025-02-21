Coco Austin Shows Off Her Butt and Cleavage While Tanning in Skimpy Micro Bikini: Photos
Coco Austin reminded fans she's the queen of wearing micro bikinis.
On Wednesday, February 19, the 45-year-old took to Instagram with her latest thirst trap — which featured Austin showing off her body in the tiny style of swimwear.
"Been reppin the micro thong bikini since the 90's .... It's the only way to tan ☀️ More pics on my fan page 😉," the wife of Ice-T captioned the upload, plugging her OnlyFans profile, where the mom-of-one posts even more scandalous snaps.
In the first photo shared to Austin's Instagram profile, the pop culture icon turned around to put her backside on full display. Her butt was barely covered by the tiny string of her bikini bottom, which she pulled up in the picture to accentuate her flattering curves.
The second snap showcased Austin's toned tummy, as she posed with a drink in her hand and accessorized her bikini — which had flames printed over the black fabric — with large black sunglasses.
In the third alluring image, the reality television personality sat on the white cushion she had been tanning on in the sand while snapping a selfie that put her cleavage as the main focus of the camera.
In the comments section of her post, some of Austin's 3 million followers drooled over her stunning appearance.
"Coco love it girl! Looking so good. You seem like a great mama and sweet person. Thanks for sharing with us Insta folks 😋," a fan gushed, as another supporter defended her against haters, stating: "I don’t understand why everyone is hating but the one thing we do know is she looks real d--- good for her age so stop it ……stop hating and bashing other woman on what you can’t afford."
The comments section was additionally filled with lots of negativity, with one admirer admitting, "Coco I ❤️you & your hubby & daughter but what happened??? This is way too much for that cute body that you rocked."
"I hate to see this. Coco used to be huge into fitness and had a body any woman would want. I’m not sure why she did this to herself. Beautiful lady but these BBLs are ruining women’s bodies and they are so dangerous," a second critic complained, while a third noted: "She had such beautiful natural curbs. Her back side was her trademark. The body women are paying $$$ for! Crazy how it still wasn't enough, and she opted for this back view instead? 😳🤯🥺 Dang 🤦♀️😕."
"That does not look good. You had a killer natural body and now it looks odd," a fourth troll declared.
Always unbothered by the haters, Ice-T also took to Instagram to show off his wife tanning in her micro bikini.
"Us right now……While people go back and forth about our parenting… It’s so obvious we look like we give F… Have a nice day! 👍 #TheIceFamily," he captioned his social media post.
Ice-T and Coco share a daughter, Chanel, 9.