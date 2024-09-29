What Is Lisa Kudrow's Net Worth? How the 'Friends' Star Made Her Millions
Lisa Kudrow certainly doesn’t need to sing “Smelly Cat” to earn a buck!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Friends star, 61, is worth $130 million.
Kudrow began her career in improv and comedy troupes before she started landing small roles in Cheers and Bob. From there, she played the character of eccentric waitress Ursula Buffay in Mad About You, which led to her breakout role as massage therapist and singer Phoebe Buffay.
Kudrow’s Ursula Buffay would later make cameos in Friends as Phoebe’s twin sister, with the actress playing both characters. The blonde beauty went on to win a Primetime Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in the acclaimed TV comedy.
The star made a majority of her money from acting on Friends alongside her costars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.
The famous sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004, and the cast's paychecks increased with each season. At the start of the beloved show, each main actor made $22,500 per episode, resulting in a first season salary of $540,000.
As the program grew over the years, the cast negotiated their salaries, and by Seasons 9 and 10, Kudrow took home $1 million per episode — making her Season 9 earnings $24 million and Season 10 earnings $18 million.
After all ten seasons of the sitcom, it is estimated that the main six pals made about $90 million each. However, their Friends paychecks did not stop there, as in 2000, they negotiated earning royalties into their contracts for when the program was syndicated in the future.
It is estimated that Kudrow makes about $10-20 million per year from the deal, as the show generates around $1 billion per year in royalties and streaming deals to this day.
In addition to her time on Friends, Kudrow went on to become the co-creator, producer and star of the HBO series The Comeback, where the mother-of-one played a fading TV star.
Throughout her career, Kudrow has starred in films that have grossed a total of $2 billion at the global box office.
Her most notable movie roles include her performance in the 1997 comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and the 1998 rom-com The Opposite S--. Kudrow’s role as "Mother" in the 2017 animated film The Boss Baby earned her the most cash, as it made $530 million worldwide.
On top of all her paychecks from acting, Kudrow owns some valuable property. The California native has several mansions around the world but notably purchased a 6,400-square-foot home in Beverly Hills for $1.9 million in 1996. By 2001, she saved up enough cash and bought a second L.A. home, this time for $2.4 million, right by Rodeo Drive.