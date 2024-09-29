What Is Lisa Kudrow's Net Worth? How the 'Friends' Star Made Her Millions

Kudrow began her career in improv and comedy troupes before she started landing small roles in Cheers and Bob. From there, she played the character of eccentric waitress Ursula Buffay in Mad About You, which led to her breakout role as massage therapist and singer Phoebe Buffay.

Kudrow’s Ursula Buffay would later make cameos in Friends as Phoebe’s twin sister, with the actress playing both characters. The blonde beauty went on to win a Primetime Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in the acclaimed TV comedy.

The star made a majority of her money from acting on Friends alongside her costars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.