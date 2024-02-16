Donald Trump 'Acknowledged' Wife Melania Trump at Recent Gala: 'She Seemed Quiet But in Very Good Spirits'
Though Melania and Donald Trump are rarely seen together, the former made an appearance at a gala at Mar-a-Lago in early February.
According to Delia Hickman, who attended the bash, she noticed the model, 53, was actually interacting with her husband.
"She seemed quiet but in very good spirits. She was smiling the whole time," Hickman told a news outlet. "What I noticed, in particular, was that although everyone was waiting for Trump to make his grand entrance when he walked in and waved at everyone, he made sure to turn to her and acknowledge that she was there!"
"After he made his way to the podium, she was there standing by the stage the whole time, smiling. She waved and said hello to everyone who was close enough to reach out to her. She was all smiles. There was a look of great sense of peace on her face," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, people were confused when they saw the pair posing alongside Israeli model Noy Tawil, as they thought the snapshot was altered.
One person wrote, "Looks photoshopped," while another said, "Photoshopped and she looks like she’s miserable."
"This is an old picture. She won't even sit beside him in a car," a third person said, referring to how Donald, 77, didn't even take the same car as his wife after her mother's funeral in January.
A fourth person stated, "Melania despises him! I wonder how much money she gets or will get to stay by his side? I hope at least she is educating Barron to NOT be like his father!" while a fifth said, "It looks like they planted his head on that body."
This past week, Donald actually mentioned his wife in a bizarre Valentine's Day message.
"Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU!" the email began. "Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You’ve always supported me through everything."
"I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth," he continued. "You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump."
Donald then used the note to ask his supporters for donations ahead of the 2024 election.
"If you love Melania, I humbly ask you for you to leave her some kind words below!" the page reads.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in how weird the declaration of love was, including Jimmy Kimmel.
“The closest Trump got to a Valentine was an email he sent to his supporters,” he joked on the Wednesday, February 14, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Even graphically, it looks like a ransom letter — which I guess is fitting given Melania’s current situation.”
