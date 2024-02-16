OK Magazine
Jimmy Kimmel Laughs at Donald Trump for Complaining About 'Horrible' and Unflattering Photos: 'There Are So Many!'

Feb. 16 2024

Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but chuckle when Donald Trump complained about unflattering photos of himself during a recent speech.

Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Donald Trump's weight on his show.

"Did you see the horrible photos of me with my stomach out to here? What I'm doing today is putting up a picture of what I actually look like. You'll see — I wouldn't say slim but not bad, but the ball does go far. I would say it goes about nine times further than [Joe] Biden can hit it," Trump, 77, said to his supporters at a recent rally.

"This is one of those things where he's pissed off about one of those things that no one knows about, so then we look it up and know about it. I still don't know which picture it is. Is it this picture of him? Is it this one? There are so many. I don't know which fatty shack I am not supposed to look at. By the way, that not bad picture of him smashing a ball, he said he was going to post it, he never posted it," the TV host, 56, replied to the video clip. "Somehow he wasn't able to locate that one. Trump is digging deep this time. He's trying to work all the angles. He loves pushing the Joe Biden is too old to be president narrative, but it blows up in his face because he has a lot of senior moments himself. He thought Obama was still president the other day, he confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi, which is embarrassing, so now his claim is that he does it on purpose."

Donald Trump was upset 'unflattering' photos of himself made its way around the internet.

This past week, Kimmel has been on a rant about the former president, especially after he sent a bizarre Valentine's Day message to his wife, Melania Trump.

"Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU!" the email began. "Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You’ve always supported me through everything."

"I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth," he continued. "You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump."

Donald Trump has complained about photos before.

Trump supporters were then encouraged to donate to his campaign. "If you love Melania, I humbly ask you for you to leave her some kind words below!" the page reads.

"WAIT, BEFORE YOU GO! No matter how many vicious lies and attacks they throw our way, President Trump will NEVER SURRENDER our great country to the Left’s tyranny!" the website statement said. "But the Democrats will spend billions and billions of dollars to try and stop our movement, and we’re counting on YOUR support to finish what we started."

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Kimmel then felt obligated to comment on the ridiculous gesture.

“The closest Trump got to a Valentine was an email he sent to his supporters,” he said on the Wednesday, February 14, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Even graphically, it looks like a ransom letter — which I guess is fitting given Melania’s current situation.”

