TRUE CRIME NEWS Cooper Koch Reveals 'Very Sweet' Message Lyle Menendez Shared From Prison Ahead of 2025 Emmy Awards: Watch Source: MEGA Cooper Koch portrayed Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' limited series on Netflix. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 14 2025, Published 10:37 p.m. ET

Cooper Koch and the Menendez brothers are still mutually supporting one another after the convicted murderers' recent parole hearing kept them locked up for at least another three years. While walking the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14, Koch revealed he received a message from Lyle Menendez ahead of the ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Cooper portrayed Lyle's younger brother, Erik Menendez, in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Monsters — which detailed the story of the infamous siblings killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in August 1989.

Cooper Koch says he received a message from Lyle Menendez ahead of the Emmys: "It's not about the accolades. All that matters is the awareness." https://t.co/YotjgEvPzj pic.twitter.com/p8ttQUCqYH — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2025 Source: @Variety/X

Cooper — whose role in Monsters was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — has been supportive of the Menendez brothers' attempt to be freed from prison after years of the duo alleging they murdered their parents as a result of their father sexually abusing them since the age of 6. Speaking to a reporter on the red carpet, Cooper responded to a question about whether he had been in touch with Erik or Lyle after the Menendez brothers were denied parole last month.

Source: @variety/X Cooper Koch shared a message from Lyle Menendez on the 2025 Emmys red carpet.

"Yes. Lyle sent me a message today which was very sweet," the 29-year-old confirmed before reciting the prisoner's words. "It doesn’t matter about the accolades. All that matters is the awareness." Cooper noted he was "just happy to be here and to spread that even more."

Cooper Koch's Portrayal of Erik Menendez Receives Emmy Nomination

Source: MEGA Cooper Koch's role in 'Monsters' was nominated for an Emmy Award.

Cooper ultimately ended up losing in his category to Stephen Graham for Netflix's Adolescence. Erik and Lyle being denied parole likely came as a disappointment to Cooper after he expressed excitement about the brothers being resentenced at the end of last year.

Source: MEGA Erik and Lyle Menendez were denied parole during hearings in August.

Following Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón October 2024 announcement that he was recommending for the Menendez brothers to be resentenced from life in prison without the possibility of parole to 50 years to life, Cooper shared a statement reacting to the news via his twin brother Payton's Instagram Story. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude and hope for the progress we've seen today. Gascón's recommendation has ignited a renewed sense of possibility that Lyle and Erik could finally be released after decades behind bars," the Swallowed actor declared.

Cooper Koch Supports Release of Menendez Brothers From Prison

Source: The Menendez Murders Erik and Lyle Menendez are in jail for murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989.