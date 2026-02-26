'Back to the Future' Star Crispin Glover Accused of Holding Ex-Girlfriend 'Captive' as a 'Slave’ for His Pleasure in Disturbing Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Crispin Glover, best known for his roles in movies like Back to the Future and Charlie's Angels, is facing some serious allegations. The actor, 61, has been accused of holding an unnamed ex-girlfriend "captive" and using her for "s-- and free labor..under false pretenses." "Mr. Glover first lured and manipulated Jane Doe into abandoning her home and belongings in the U.K. for work with him as his assistant in the entertainment industry," a lawsuit read.

Crispin Glover allegedly made 'bizarre and inappropriate demands.'

The Willard star allegedly "promised" her a place to live and employment if she came to Los Angeles in 2024. "But when Ms. Doe took the bait and uprooted herself and moved to Los Angeles, she found herself in a disturbing situation where Mr. Glover wanted to control her actions and track her whereabouts and basically serve him as a live in girlfriend/s-- slave," the documents stated. He then "unlawfully evicted" the woman after she "made it clear that she was not going to simply go along with Mr Glover’s increasingly bizarre and inappropriate demands," according to the complaint.

Crispin Glover Allegedly 'Attacked' the Woman

The 'Back to the Future' star allegedly choked Jane Doe.

She claimed that the Alice in Wonderland actor "attacked her, grabbing her neck and choking her in a headlock," when she attempted to go back to the house for her belongings and pet cats. Glover also allegedly "made a false police report and fraudulent petition for a restraining order against her" in retaliation to the woman asserting her rights, per the documents. "Even after battering her and filing false legal actions against her, Mr. Glover continued to harass and sexually pursue Jane Doe," the suit added.

Crispin Glover Claims He Was Assaulted

The actor is claiming he's the victim.

A spokesperson for Glover has already denied the allegations, slamming them as "baseless.” "The reality is that on March 2, 2024, Mr. Glover was the victim of an unprovoked felony assault by Jane Doe at his Los Angeles residence. Mr. Glover called LAPD, which came to the scene, investigated, and arrested Jane Doe," the rep told TMZ in a statement on February 25. "These facts are documented by law enforcement records and by the restraining order filed by Mr. Glover against Jane Doe at that time," they said.

'A Meritless Fabrication'

Crispin Glover 'intends to vigorously defend himself.'