Critics' Choice Awards' 8 Craziest Moments Over the Years: From LaKeith Stanfield's Odd Speech to Ryan Gosling's Meme-Worthy Reaction and More
Chelsea Handler Poked Fun at Jo Koy and His Controversial Golden Globes Opening Monologue
After Jo Koy delivered eyebrow-raising jokes at the 2024 Golden Globes, Chelsea Handler made an apparent jab at her ex while hosting the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.
"I don't know which one of you is hotter, you guys are total smoke shows," she said, referring to Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro, before adding, "Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn't here tonight, but that's not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball."
She then made a dig, referencing Koy's statement in which he blamed his writers for the Golden Globe jokes. "Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it," she quipped.
Kieran Culkin Plucked His Ear Hair
Kieran Culkin left the attendees of the 29th Annual Critics' Choice Awards baffled when he demonstrated the ear hair pluck as he accepted the Best Supporting Actor award. He delivered the rant after his wife, Jazz Charton, and costar Sarah Snook picked off the hairs from his ears just before he appeared on stage.
"I'm a little bit thrown, actually," said the Succession actor. "I have this hair that grows on the side of my ear. Not like an ear hair."
Culkin continued, "They both started taking turns plucking my hair, and it was really painful. And now, I'm here talking about it instead of saying what I had prepared to say, which is gone now. And I'm probably out of time."
LaKeith Stanfield Crashed the Critics' Choice Awards Stage
After Silicon Valley won the award for Best Comedy Series and beat Atlanta in 2016, the FX series' star LaKeith Stanfield made his way to the stage and borrowed the mic from presenters Christian Slater and Leslie Mann.
"I want to thank everybody for honoring us this way. We worked very hard on Silicon Valley and, and here we are. Thank you," said Stanfield when he took the stage.
The following day, the 33-year-old actor broke his silence on Facebook and referenced the MTV Video Music Awards 2009 incident involving Kanye West.
"So I guess I'm Kanye now," said Stanfield.
'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' Was Pulled From Consideration
In December 2024, HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was withdrawn from consideration for the Critics' Choice Awards after the organization changed the rules and stated that only shows that "involve conversation" should be nominated for Best Talk Show category.
HBO declined to comment on the development.
Mayim Bialik Won Her First-Ever Award
Decades after she debuted in the industry, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik scored her first-ever award at the Critics' Choice Awards 2016 for her role in the hit CBS sitcom.
"My dad [Barry Bialik] died nine and a half months ago, and he was my harshest critic and he never lived to see me win anything," she said in her acceptance speech. "So Abba this is for you."
Robert Downey Jr. Read Bad Reviews About Himself
After Robert Downey Jr. outshined the other nominees for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards, the 59-year-old Oppenheimer actor delivered his acceptance speech and hilariously recited the past scathing reviews the award-giving body reportedly made about him.
"The first one's kinda like haiku: 'sloppy, messy and lazy.' The second one's more metaphoric: 'Like Pee-wee Herman emerging from a coma,'" said Downey Jr. "This was from a Brit: 'A puzzling waste of talent.' And lastly — and this one lingered — 'amusing as a bed-locked f---.'"
Ryan Gosling Became a Viral Meme After His 'Barbie' Track Won an Award
The 2024 Critics' Choice Awards hailed Barbie anthem "I'm Just Ken" as the Best Song, but Ryan Gosling showed a viral, meme-worthy deadpan look when Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt took the award.
"I think he was just sort of pleasantly surprised," Ronson commented on Gosling's flabbergasted reaction in an interview with People. "It was amazing: That meme went so viral, and the streams of the song went up that week. Everybody was watching because he's just so funny."
'Star Wars' BB-8 Stole the Show
Star Wars: The Force Awakens astromech droid BB-8 captured the attendees and viewers' hearts at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards when it made a special guest appearance and helped out Industrial Light & Magic's chief creative officer John Knoll accept the Genius Award.