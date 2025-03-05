or
Critics' Choice Awards' 8 Craziest Moments Over the Years: From LaKeith Stanfield's Odd Speech to Ryan Gosling's Meme-Worthy Reaction and More

critics choice awards craziest moments over the years
Source: MEGA

Ahead of the Critics' Choice Awards on February 7, here are the most viral moments that have occurred at the ceremony over the years.

By:

March 5 2025, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

Chelsea Handler Poked Fun at Jo Koy and His Controversial Golden Globes Opening Monologue

chelsea handler made fun of ex jo koy and his controversial golden globes opening monologue
Source: MEGA

Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler dated from 2021 to 2022.

After Jo Koy delivered eyebrow-raising jokes at the 2024 Golden Globes, Chelsea Handler made an apparent jab at her ex while hosting the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.

"I don't know which one of you is hotter, you guys are total smoke shows," she said, referring to Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro, before adding, "Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn't here tonight, but that's not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball."

She then made a dig, referencing Koy's statement in which he blamed his writers for the Golden Globe jokes. "Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it," she quipped.

Kieran Culkin Plucked His Ear Hair

kieran culkin plucked his ear hair
Source: MEGA

Kieran Culkin won the Best Supporting Actor award at the time.

Kieran Culkin left the attendees of the 29th Annual Critics' Choice Awards baffled when he demonstrated the ear hair pluck as he accepted the Best Supporting Actor award. He delivered the rant after his wife, Jazz Charton, and costar Sarah Snook picked off the hairs from his ears just before he appeared on stage.

"I'm a little bit thrown, actually," said the Succession actor. "I have this hair that grows on the side of my ear. Not like an ear hair."

Culkin continued, "They both started taking turns plucking my hair, and it was really painful. And now, I'm here talking about it instead of saying what I had prepared to say, which is gone now. And I'm probably out of time."

LaKeith Stanfield Crashed the Critics' Choice Awards Stage

lakeith stanfield crashed the critics choice awards stage
Source: MEGA

Viewers immediately compared LaKeith Stanfield to Kanye West years after the rapper interrupted Taylor Swift's speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

After Silicon Valley won the award for Best Comedy Series and beat Atlanta in 2016, the FX series' star LaKeith Stanfield made his way to the stage and borrowed the mic from presenters Christian Slater and Leslie Mann.

"I want to thank everybody for honoring us this way. We worked very hard on Silicon Valley and, and here we are. Thank you," said Stanfield when he took the stage.

The following day, the 33-year-old actor broke his silence on Facebook and referenced the MTV Video Music Awards 2009 incident involving Kanye West.

"So I guess I'm Kanye now," said Stanfield.

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' Was Pulled From Consideration

last week tonight with john oliver pulled from consideration
Source: MEGA

The Critics' Choice Association attempted to reclassify the show as comedy series.

In December 2024, HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was withdrawn from consideration for the Critics' Choice Awards after the organization changed the rules and stated that only shows that "involve conversation" should be nominated for Best Talk Show category.

HBO declined to comment on the development.

Mayim Bialik Won Her First-Ever Award

mayim bialik won her first ever award
Source: MEGA

Mayim Bialik has been acting since the late 1980s.

Decades after she debuted in the industry, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik scored her first-ever award at the Critics' Choice Awards 2016 for her role in the hit CBS sitcom.

"My dad [Barry Bialik] died nine and a half months ago, and he was my harshest critic and he never lived to see me win anything," she said in her acceptance speech. "So Abba this is for you."

Robert Downey Jr. Read Bad Reviews About Himself

robert downey jr read bad reviews about him
Source: MEGA

Robert Downey Jr. won for his performance in 'Oppenheimer.'

After Robert Downey Jr. outshined the other nominees for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards, the 59-year-old Oppenheimer actor delivered his acceptance speech and hilariously recited the past scathing reviews the award-giving body reportedly made about him.

"The first one's kinda like haiku: 'sloppy, messy and lazy.' The second one's more metaphoric: 'Like Pee-wee Herman emerging from a coma,'" said Downey Jr. "This was from a Brit: 'A puzzling waste of talent.' And lastly — and this one lingered — 'amusing as a bed-locked f---.'"

Ryan Gosling Became a Viral Meme After His 'Barbie' Track Won an Award

ryan gosling became a viral meme after his barbie track won an award
Source: MEGA

Ryan Gosling played the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig's hit film 'Barbie.'

The 2024 Critics' Choice Awards hailed Barbie anthem "I'm Just Ken" as the Best Song, but Ryan Gosling showed a viral, meme-worthy deadpan look when Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt took the award.

"I think he was just sort of pleasantly surprised," Ronson commented on Gosling's flabbergasted reaction in an interview with People. "It was amazing: That meme went so viral, and the streams of the song went up that week. Everybody was watching because he's just so funny."

'Star Wars' BB-8 Stole the Show

star wars bb made an appearance
Source: MEGA

The 'Star Wars' robot also cameoed at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in 2018.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens astromech droid BB-8 captured the attendees and viewers' hearts at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards when it made a special guest appearance and helped out Industrial Light & Magic's chief creative officer John Knoll accept the Genius Award.

