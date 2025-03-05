Critics' Choice Awards' 8 Craziest Moments Over the Years: From LaKeith Stanfield's Odd Speech to Ryan Gosling's Meme-Worthy Reaction and More

After Jo Koy delivered eyebrow-raising jokes at the 2024 Golden Globes, Chelsea Handler made an apparent jab at her ex while hosting the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.

"I don't know which one of you is hotter, you guys are total smoke shows," she said, referring to Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro, before adding, "Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn't here tonight, but that's not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball."

She then made a dig, referencing Koy's statement in which he blamed his writers for the Golden Globe jokes. "Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it," she quipped.