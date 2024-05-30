Madonna Sued by Fan Claiming He Was 'Forced to Watch Topless Women' Perform Sexual Acts on Stage During Celebration Tour
Madonna has been slammed with another lawsuit related to her recently concluded Celebration Tour.
The Queen of Pop was sued by a fan named Justen Lipeles, who filed a class action lawsuit against the "Material Girl" singer, claiming he was "forced" to watch an overly sexual show without any warning.
Aside from citing that Madonna's concert started more than an hour-and-a-half late and accusing the 65-year-old of lip-syncing during parts of the show, Lipeles said the venue's air conditioning was turned off, causing him and others to become physically ill due to the uncomfortably hot climate in the crowd, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.
The fan claimed Madonna completely disregarded complaints about the heat and allegedly told the audience to just strip off their clothing in order to keep cool.
While the above might be considered minor complaints, the lawsuit dug even deeper into slamming the award-winning artist, as Lipeles claimed he and others were subjected to "pornography without warning" and "forced to watch topless women on stage simulating s-- acts."
In the lawsuit, Lipeles demanded a refund of his tickets and/or receive profits Madonna made from her shows.
On social media, supporters of Madonna poked fun at Lipeles for filing a lawsuit over something the pop icon has infamously been tied to for decades.
In fact, in 1992, Madonna caused controversy over her coffee table book, S--, as many felt the release of the explicit photography book was a risky decision. The raunchy read was even banned in numerous countries.
"So basically because madonna did madonna? Bye man," one admirer of the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker snubbed via X (formerly named Twitter), as another insisted: "They can’t be a fan if they don’t know how sexual Madonna has been her WHOLE career."
"He obviously isn't too much of a Madonna fan. She was s-- positive before s-- positivity was a thing," a third person noted, while a fourth declared, "that's Madonna. You knew it and now you don't like it. Just want some money [over] stupidity."
The recent legal filing comes after two concertgoers sued Madonna back in January for "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation and unfair and deceptive trade practices" after she started one of her NYC shows two hours late.
"Defendants failed to provide any notice to the ticket holders that the concerts would start much later than the start time printed on the ticket and as advertised," the individuals claimed at the time.
In April, Madonna requested for a federal judge to dismiss the case, as she felt having to "get up early to go to work" the following morning did not constitute legal "injury" for which a person can be sued.
TMZ obtained information regarding Lipeles' lawsuit against Madonna.