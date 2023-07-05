Cynthia Nixon Worries 'And Just Like That' Fans Will Be Disappointed by Kim Cattrall's 'Very Small Cameo'
Though fans were over the moon to hear that Kim Cattrall was making an appearance on Season 2 of And Just Like That, star Cynthia Nixon is concerned the scene won't live up to the hype.
Nixon discussed the situation in a new interview, noting the public wasn't even supposed to know about the blonde beauty reprising her role as Samantha Jones.
"We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance," she shared. "We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching."
Nixon, 57, noted that the buzz surrounding the news may have viewers expecting more. "I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about," she confessed. "It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo."
Costar Kristin Davis, 58, expressed a similar sentiment in a separate interview.
"I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought, here is our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her, and wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her," said Davis. "That’s what we wanted, and then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed."
As OK! reported, Cattrall, 66, opted not to return for the Sex and the City spinoff series because she didn't have a great relationship with the other women — most notably, Sarah Jessica Parker, 58.
Cattrall recently said she's "moved on" from the feud, but one of the stipulations for her cameo was that she wouldn't have to work with any of the other actresses.
Instead, her scene consists of her character talking to someone on the phone.
"I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge," she shared of making the deal on her own terms. "Also, at this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy."
The Times spoke to Nixon about Cattrall's cameo.