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'Daily Show' Trolls Fox News' Laura Ingraham for Making Dramatic Faces at Congressional Hearing After Accusing Others of 'Mugging for the Camera'

Image of Laura Ingraham's past remarks came back to bite her after she was caught making faces at a congressional hearing.
Source: MEGA;@TheDailyShow/Youtube

Laura Ingraham's past remarks came back to bite her after she was caught making faces at a congressional hearing.

July 30 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

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The Daily Show trolled Fox News host Laura Ingraham by creating a viral supercut that used her own past rants to mock her animated behavior during Dr. Anthony Fauci's congressional hearing.

Seated directly behind Dr. Fauci on Wednesday, July 29, Ingraham frequently rolled her eyes, shook her head, and smirked.

This behavior prompted Comedy Central's satirical program to pair her real-time reactions with her own legacy of insults targeted at others.

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'Arrogant and Rude'

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Laura Ingraham;Jim Acosta;Letitia James
Source: MEGA

Laura Ingraham previously called out Jim Acosta and Letitia James' on-camera facial expressions.

The show posted the clip with the meta-caption: "Watching Laura Ingraham make faces at Fauci's hearing while listening to Laura Ingraham complain about other people making faces."

As the hearing footage showed Ingraham dramatically rolling her eyes and making faces, The Daily Show played audio of her complaining about a Venezuelan man who was "mugging for the cameras" during an ICE raid.

Her head-shaking and smirking were perfectly synced with her own voice calling former CNN reporter Jim Acosta "arrogant and rude, always performing for the cameras," and accusing NY Attorney General Letitia James of "smirking for the cameras."

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'Mugging for the Cameras'

Laura Ingraham
Source: @TheDailyShow/Youtube;MEGA

Laura Ingraham's facial expressions were shown on 'The Daily Show' alongside her own seemingly hypocrtical words.

“The smirking for the camera... the smirk she had on her face... shaking her... shaking her head... and she just kind of rolled her eyes, mugging for the cameras, and at certain points it almost seems like a competition for the camera,” Ingraham said as The Daily Show edit showed her doing exactly that during the doctor’s hearing.

“Her little charade for the cameras isn’t just an example of conduct that is boorish and rude, arrogant and rude, always performing for the cameras,” Ingraham said of James in the cleverly edited Daily Show clip.

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Adam Schiff;Rand Paul
Source: MEGA

Laura Ingraham's viral moment occurred during a congressional hearing led by Sen. Rand Paul.

When Ingraham pulled out her phone to snap a photo of herself during the Senate proceedings, the audio cut to her 2019 criticism of Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, whom she had slammed for "taking a selfie like a junior high school girl."

The viral moment took place during a highly contentious Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing led by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul. Dr. Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment rights just minutes into the session, refusing to answer further questions after citing Paul's "obvious obsession" with prosecuting him.

Sen. Bernie Moreno Said Americans Were 'Shamed' During COVID

Bernie Moreno
Source: MEGA

Sen. Bernie Moreno claimed Laura Ingraham is an example of Americans who were 'shamed' during the pandemic.

During the session, Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno pointed directly to Ingraham — an outspoken critic of pandemic public health mandates — as a symbol of everyday Americans who were wrongfully "shamed" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A coalition of over 155 physicians, scientists and public health advocates issued a public letter defending Dr. Fauci during his highly charged Senate committee hearing.

Organized primarily by veteran AIDS activists who collaborated with Dr. Fauci in the 1990s, the group condemned what they termed relentless partisan attacks on science and public health officials.

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