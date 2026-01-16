EXCLUSIVE Dakota Johnson Sparks Fears Over 'Chasing Creation of Hollywood's Most Chiseled Revenge Body' in Wake of Chris Martin Split Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson sparked health fears from friends after reportedly aiming for Hollywood's revenge body, a source said. Aaron Tinney Jan. 16 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Dakota Johnson has ignited concern among friends and industry observers after emerging from a Los Angeles gym days after Christmas, with sources warning OK! the "pressure" to achieve a so-called Hollywood "revenge body" following her split from Chris Martin is becoming all-consuming for the star. Johnson's appearance came months after it emerged the 36-year-old actress and Martin, 48, had ended their relationship after eight years together, a breakup insiders say had been unfolding quietly for some time.

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin ended their relationship after eight years together.

The A-lister, who has shared close ties with Martin's children and his former wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, was photographed heading to a workout session as speculation intensified about how the separation has affected her emotionally and physically. Johnson – who became a household name after her turn in the kinky Fifty Shades of Grey franchise – was seen leaving a fitness studio in figure-hugging black workout gear, her midriff exposed beneath a sports bra and matching leggings, accessorized with sunglasses and a baseball cap. The studio is owned by celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, whose clients have included Paltrow, Martin's ex-wife and the mother of his children, Apple and Moses.

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson starred in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise.

Friends say the timing of Johnson's intense focus on fitness has raised alarms. One source said: "There is a sense that Dakota feels she has something to prove now that the relationship is over. The drive to look unstoppable can quickly tip into something unhealthy when you are dealing with heartbreak at the same time." Another added: "She has always taken care of herself, but the fixation right now feels tied to the split and the pressure women in Hollywood face to show they are thriving. Dakota seems to be relentlessly putting herself through the wringer at the gym by chasing Hollywood's most chiseled revenge body to show Chris what he's missing, and her mission could end up seriously damaging her health."

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson was seen working out post-split.

Coldplay frontman Martin has meanwhile been linked to actress Sophie Turner, following her own recent separation from Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, an aristocrat and heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray. A source familiar with the situation said Turner and Martin spent time together shortly after her breakup, adding further fuel to the sense both sides were moving on publicly. The end of Johnson and Martin's relationship was confirmed over the summer, with insiders describing a pattern of separations and reconciliations dating back to 2019 and again in 2024. By June, one source said their "relationship had really been over for a long time, but neither of them knew how to officially end things." Another explained the bond was hard to sever because of the family ties involved. "Dakota was deeply invested in the relationship and especially attached to Chris' children," they said. "That emotional bond made it harder to walk away, leading to periods apart followed by attempts to reunite, even though the same problems kept returning."

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's separation was confirmed in 2025.