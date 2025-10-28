Most Shocking 'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminations: From Heather Morris to Willow Shields and More
Oct. 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Brandy Norwood
Brandy Norwood was "numb" but had "no regrets" after being eliminated on Dancing With the Stars Season 11 in November 2010.
"I mean, I gave it everything I had. And I don't have any regrets at all. I'm so proud of me, and I say that humbly," she told a news outlet.
The singer-songwriter's elimination was completely unexpected as she performed top-scoring dance numbers four weeks in a row. However, viewers voted Bristol Palin into the finals instead.
Norwood added, "I just wanted people to enjoy our dancing and be inspired. That's why I have no regrets. I can walk away knowing that I gave everything that I had to give to this competition, and it feels really good to know that you guys are behind me."
Elizabeth Berkley
During DWTS Season 14, fans were left stunned by Elizabeth Berkley's shocking elimination as she lost out to Bill Engvall.
"I felt a little sucker punch because I was excited about next week," the Saved by the Bell star admitted. "I just feel, like, cut short a little bit — not that I feel entitled by any means. I just felt excited and grateful, that's all. Don't be sad that it's over, smile because it happened."
Heather Morris
Given her skills as a professional dancer, Heather Morris had an advantage when she participated in the 24th season of DWTS. However, her journey ended when she was eliminated during week six, even after receiving a perfect score.
In a July 2017 episode of the "LadyGang" podcast, the Glee alum said the viewers "weren't getting the relationship we were having," referring to her dance partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was sidelined due to an injury.
"They just kind of saw what happened with him and I had to form this new relationship with a new partner, so they kind of lost that," said Morris. "It lost interest."
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin made headlines after being eliminated in week four of DWTS.
"She was livid," a source told gossip columnist Rob Shuter. "She thought she was a frontrunner and couldn't believe it was over. When the cameras stopped, she went off."
The yoga instructor reportedly accused producers of sabotaging her and blamed Alec Baldwin's friends for not voting.
Following her exit, she appeared on the show's official podcast, where she opened up about her frustrations.
"First, this has been an experience that I never thought I would have and I'm so grateful," The Baldwins alum expressed. "I'm proud of — I'm a little jealous — but proud of those who get to go to practice tomorrow."
She added, "I opened my heart and now it's broken again… I'm 41 and I met Alec when I was 27. The world has been trying to beat me since, and they did, they really did. Because no matter what I do, it's not enough."
The mom-of-seven also admitted she felt she had let her children down, making her exit sting even more.
Then, on October 7, she made shocking claims she was "bullied off the show."
"I did, that's for sure," the entrepreneur told her followers. "That is for sure."
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek did not make it to the cut of DWTS Season 28 winners after he was sent home despite earning top scores for four weeks in a row. He finished in fifth place.
Johnny Weir
Even Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir failed to bring home the mirrorball after competing during Season 29.
"It definitely feels like a popularity contest more so than a dance contest but that's part of it," Weir told reporters. "I knew what I was signing up for. I can say wholeheartedly that I would always prefer to be myself than be popular."
Lauren Jauregui
Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui ultimately ended her DWTS stint in week three of the competition.
When asked how she felt after the elimination, she gave a one-word response: "Pissed."
In an episode of the show's podcast, Jauregui said she was feeling "really disappointed" over her shocking exit.
"I gave my best, the judges scored me the way that they did, and then the voting was the next part. And my phone broke today, so I couldn't even tell you to vote," she shared. "Part of being here is knowing you gotta go home at some point. This was the first time we were doing Latin style. I will say that ballroom was a lot easier for me to learn. The cha cha was a little challenging, but Brandon [Armstrong] is an amazing teacher and I felt like I was in good hands and felt really confident tonight."
Sabrina Bryan
Even with her perfect scores, Sabrina Bryan was eliminated in week six of DWTS Season 5.
Shannen Doherty
While Buzz Aldrin earned low scores during DWTS Season 10, Shannen Doherty ended up being the first to leave.
"Mark Ballas is surprised, but I'm not," she said of her elimination.
Willow Shields
Willow Shields was knocked out in week seven of DWTS Season 20, leaving her shocked.
"I got really upset … the only reason I got upset is because I've loved my experience and didn't really want it to end," she said after losing her spot.