Most Shocking 'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminations: From Heather Morris to Willow Shields and More

Article continues below advertisement

Brandy Norwood

Source: MEGA Brandy Norwood said she was 'numb' after her 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination.

Brandy Norwood was "numb" but had "no regrets" after being eliminated on Dancing With the Stars Season 11 in November 2010. "I mean, I gave it everything I had. And I don't have any regrets at all. I'm so proud of me, and I say that humbly," she told a news outlet. The singer-songwriter's elimination was completely unexpected as she performed top-scoring dance numbers four weeks in a row. However, viewers voted Bristol Palin into the finals instead. Norwood added, "I just wanted people to enjoy our dancing and be inspired. That's why I have no regrets. I can walk away knowing that I gave everything that I had to give to this competition, and it feels really good to know that you guys are behind me."

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Berkley

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Berkley danced with Val Chmerkovskiy at the time.

During DWTS Season 14, fans were left stunned by Elizabeth Berkley's shocking elimination as she lost out to Bill Engvall. "I felt a little sucker punch because I was excited about next week," the Saved by the Bell star admitted. "I just feel, like, cut short a little bit — not that I feel entitled by any means. I just felt excited and grateful, that's all. Don't be sad that it's over, smile because it happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Heather Morris

Source: MEGA Heather Morris began dancing as a child.

Given her skills as a professional dancer, Heather Morris had an advantage when she participated in the 24th season of DWTS. However, her journey ended when she was eliminated during week six, even after receiving a perfect score. In a July 2017 episode of the "LadyGang" podcast, the Glee alum said the viewers "weren't getting the relationship we were having," referring to her dance partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who was sidelined due to an injury. "They just kind of saw what happened with him and I had to form this new relationship with a new partner, so they kind of lost that," said Morris. "It lost interest."

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin

Source: MEGA Hilaria Baldwin made shocking claims she was bullied off 'DWTS.'

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek shared heartbreaking news during the semifinals.

James Van Der Beek did not make it to the cut of DWTS Season 28 winners after he was sent home despite earning top scores for four weeks in a row. He finished in fifth place.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Weir

Source: MEGA Johnny Weir reportedly felt 'horrific' after the 'DWTS' double eliminations.

Even Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir failed to bring home the mirrorball after competing during Season 29. "It definitely feels like a popularity contest more so than a dance contest but that's part of it," Weir told reporters. "I knew what I was signing up for. I can say wholeheartedly that I would always prefer to be myself than be popular."

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Jauregui

Source: MEGA Lauren Jauregui said she was still 'so grateful' for Brandon Armstrong despite being eliminated.

Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui ultimately ended her DWTS stint in week three of the competition. When asked how she felt after the elimination, she gave a one-word response: "Pissed." In an episode of the show's podcast, Jauregui said she was feeling "really disappointed" over her shocking exit. "I gave my best, the judges scored me the way that they did, and then the voting was the next part. And my phone broke today, so I couldn't even tell you to vote," she shared. "Part of being here is knowing you gotta go home at some point. This was the first time we were doing Latin style. I will say that ballroom was a lot easier for me to learn. The cha cha was a little challenging, but Brandon [Armstrong] is an amazing teacher and I felt like I was in good hands and felt really confident tonight."

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Bryan

Source: MEGA Sabrina Bryan also participated during the All-Stars season.

Article continues below advertisement

Shannen Doherty

Source: MEGA Shannen Doherty died in July 2024.

While Buzz Aldrin earned low scores during DWTS Season 10, Shannen Doherty ended up being the first to leave. "Mark Ballas is surprised, but I'm not," she said of her elimination.

Article continues below advertisement

Willow Shields

Source: MEGA Willow Shields was the youngest contestant during her season.