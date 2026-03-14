EXCLUSIVE One of World's Biggest Child Stars 'Haunted and Petrified' by Prospect of His Son Trying to Following in His Showbiz Footsteps Source: MEGA Daniel Radcliffe hopes his son will not follow his footsteps in showbiz. Aaron Tinney March 14 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Daniel Radcliffe starred in 'Harry Potter' films between 2001 and 2011.

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Speaking as a father of a 2-year-old son he shares with longtime partner Erin Darke, the actor reflected on growing up in the spotlight and explained why he would prefer his child avoid the pressures of fame. He said: "I honestly wouldn't want my son to act or to become famous. The thing for me that was the biggest difference-maker was I loved being on set." Radcliffe was just 11 years old when filming began on the first Harry Potter movie, a role that would define his childhood and propel him to global fame for a decade. Across eight films, he played the young wizard Harry Potter alongside Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger.

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Source: MEGA Daniel Radcliffe shares a 2-year-old son with Erin Darke.

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Looking back on the trio's unusual upbringing in the public eye, Radcliffe said their experience has often been framed as proof that child stardom can work out well. He added: "People often talk about me, Rupert and Emma and the Harry Potter kids in general as being a good example of, 'See, it can all be fine,' and yes it can be, but we all worked really hard on ourselves to make it fine." Radcliffe suggested several factors helped shield the cast from some of the darker sides of fame as a child star. A consistent production team and supportive families, he said, created a sense of stability during the intense years of filming. He added: "I'm also so aware of how tricky it can be – I think it's very different growing up on a Harry Potter set in the U.K. The (same) crew was mostly there for 10 years, so we were surrounded by a group of people that really cared about us. I was also really lucky with my parents. They had the right balance of being like, 'This is all really special and really cool, but also there's some stuff about this that is really weird.'" Radcliffe and Darke, who live in New York City, have largely kept their family life private since welcoming their son in 2023, and a source told us he is "haunted and petrified" by the prospect his son may try and follow in his showbiz footsteps.

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Source: MEGA Daniel Radcliffe lives in New York City.

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The actor has previously spoken about how parenthood has changed his perspective on protecting children from public scrutiny. He said in a recent interview becoming a father made him understand "every instinct every parent has of home-schooling and moving to the woods," highlighting how protective he feels about his child growing up away from the spotlight. Despite his hesitation about a future acting career for his son, Radcliffe has also spoken about how he hopes the child might one day discover the wizarding world through a new adaptation rather than the original films.

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Source: MEGA Daniel Radcliffe hopes his son will discover 'Harry Potter' through the new TV adaptation.