Danielle Staub Reveals If She's Interested in 'RHONJ' Return After Cast Shake-Up

In a leaked Cameo, Staub was asked if she would consider coming back to the show. “I didn't think I ever would, but considering the current situation between the sister-in-laws — and I don’t want to say too much — I would definitely come back and collect my paycheck to clear up the situation,” Staub confirmed, referring to Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

The "Real Close" crooner shared she would be interested in coming back to the Bravo show, as she’s “the only one with the truth.” “Being as the other person with the truth isn’t speaking her truth,” she continued. “Neither is her husband. I’m happy to clear it up. You do with that what you want, honey. You’re the only one with this information.”