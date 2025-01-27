Danielle Staub Reveals If She's Interested in 'RHONJ' Return After Cast Shake-Up
Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently in limbo, but original cast member Danielle Staub recently spoke out about returning to the franchise she helped begin.
In a leaked Cameo, Staub was asked if she would consider coming back to the show. “I didn't think I ever would, but considering the current situation between the sister-in-laws — and I don’t want to say too much — I would definitely come back and collect my paycheck to clear up the situation,” Staub confirmed, referring to Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.
The "Real Close" crooner shared she would be interested in coming back to the Bravo show, as she’s “the only one with the truth.” “Being as the other person with the truth isn’t speaking her truth,” she continued. “Neither is her husband. I’m happy to clear it up. You do with that what you want, honey. You’re the only one with this information.”
Staub also confirmed if she were to return to the hit series, she would not bring anyone with her as it’s “not necessary.”
After initially leaving the show in Season 2, Staub returned as a friend of former arch-nemesis Giudice for Seasons 8 to 10. The pair ended up having another falling out when Giudice felt Staub went against her by claiming Giudice had instructed her to pull costar Margaret Josephs’ hair.
At BravoCon in 2022, Giudice confirmed she wishes her well but the pair “don’t hang out" anymore.
Currently, The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on pause.
As OK! reported, Bravo looked at an entirely updated cast before putting the kibosh on the show for the time being.
“When Season 14 wrapped, Bravo decided to pursue taking the show in a new direction,” a source close to RHONJ production dished on January 6. “Bravo offered a group of new, younger women positions to be on the show."
The insider detailed Bravo ended up not being certain what they wanted to do, hence them hitting the pause button.
At this point, the source stressed Bravo has “no plans to film anything for RHONJ until at least December 2025. This means the old cast could come back in some capacity or it could be an entire new cast. Truly no decisions have been made.”
When Season 14 of RHONJ wrapped in 2024, the cast was completely divided, with the women aligning either behind Giudice or Gorga. Dolores Catania was the only cast member who maintained neutrality. Due to the divide in the cast — which saw Guidice and Gorga not interacting whatsoever — Bravo has been adamant there need to be changes and the show cannot remain status quo.