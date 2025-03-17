Dave Grohl Seen Out With Wife Jordyn Blum 6 Months After Secret Baby Scandal
Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum still seem to be an item despite going through a rocky time in their marriage.
The longtime couple was spotted out in Glendale, Calif., on Sunday, March 16 — marking a rare public appearance since Grohl’s shocking revelation that he fathered a child outside of his marriage six months ago.
In the candid shot, Blum walked slightly behind her husband, as they both sported matching black long-sleeved tops.
This sighting comes just weeks after the duo was last seen together in February, which was their first public outing since the scandal broke. At the time, neither of them appeared to be wearing their wedding rings.
Grohl, 55, stunned fans in September 2024 when he took to Instagram to confirm he had welcomed a baby girl with another woman.
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness,” the Foo Fighters frontman wrote. “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
Sources later revealed that Blum had already known about the child before Grohl made his public statement, but she was shocked when she first found out “about the baby.”
“Her friends are like family, and they rallied around her," another close insider revealed. “[Over the years,] Dave's flirty behavior has been a hurdle in their marriage. It's been hurtful to Jordyn.”
Grohl and Blum, who tied the knot in 2003, share three daughters — Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
The betrayal was particularly shocking given how highly Grohl has spoken of his wife over the years. Back in 2008, he gushed about her while discussing the Foo Fighters’ album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace.
"That song is about my wife and me. To me there's nothing more beautiful than seeing the headstones of a husband and wife side by side in a graveyard,” he told GQ at the time, referencing the track “Statues.”
Despite the turmoil, another source told the outlet in December 2024 that the couple are “trying to move forward” as they “all spending Christmas as a family," even though Blum was still processing the ordeal.
“It was just such a shock for Jordyn. Her first instinct was that she wanted a divorce. The betrayal felt too heavy,” the insider said at the time. “But as weeks passed, she got some space to think and it just felt very sad to her if the family would split up.”
“She doesn’t want to make any hasty decisions, since it’s all affecting their girls,” the source explained. “She’s still unhappy and not wearing her wedding ring, but things have calmed down.”
As for Grohl, he’s been doing everything he can to make amends with his loved ones.
“Dave’s been prioritizing his family,” the source said in November 2024. “He knows he messed up. It’s one of those situations where you don’t realize what you have until you’re about to lose it. He doesn’t want to lose his family.”
"Dave has a long way to go to win Jordyn back and convince her to remarry him, but he says they’re making progress and he’s very hopeful that eventually it will happen," another insider told In Touch. "He has no freedom. He’s offering up phone text messages and constantly apologizing and going to therapy. He’s trying to be a good dad but at the same time it’s frustrating and he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix."
