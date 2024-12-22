'Victoria Is Very Lucky': David Beckham Fans Go Wild as Athlete Shares Sultry Shirtless Photo

On Sunday, December 22, the athlete, 49, shared a showed off his abs in a sultry shirtless photo.

David Beckham is bringing the heat to Miami!

In the image, the Manchester United alum sat on the floor in front of the window in only striped pants as he held a beverage.

“Miami Mornings with IM8 @im8health ❤️,” the star captioned the post, referencing his wellness brand IM8.

In response to the thirst trap, the celeb’s fans gushed about his good looks.

“Victoria is very lucky to have such a handsome man as a partner. Congratulations!” one person wrote, while another added, “HOT!!🔥.”