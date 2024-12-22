or
'Victoria Is Very Lucky': David Beckham Fans Go Wild as Athlete Shares Sultry Shirtless Photo

Photo of David Beckham.
Source: MEGA

David Beckham shared a thirst trap with his 88 million followers.

By:

Dec. 22 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

David Beckham is bringing the heat to Miami!

On Sunday, December 22, the athlete, 49, shared a showed off his abs in a sultry shirtless photo.

david beckham fans go wild sultry shirtless photo

David Beckham captioned the shirtless photo, 'Miami Mornings with IM8 @im8health ❤️,' referencing his brand.

“Miami Mornings with IM8 @im8health ❤️,” the star captioned the post, referencing his wellness brand IM8.

In the image, the Manchester United alum sat on the floor in front of the window in only striped pants as he held a beverage.

In response to the thirst trap, the celeb’s fans gushed about his good looks.

“Victoria is very lucky to have such a handsome man as a partner. Congratulations!” one person wrote, while another added, “HOT!!🔥.”

Source: MEGA

'HOT!!🔥' one person replied to the shirtless selfie of David Beckham.

“Dear Santa … ❤️,” a third joked ahead of the holiday, as a fourth noted, “So beautiful man ❤️.”

As OK! previously reported, David and his wife, Victorian Beckham, last made headlines earlier this month after the former Spice Girl looked visibly nervous when she and the soccer player attended a Buckingham Palace banquet on December 3.

In a viral clip, the mom-of-four — who wore a long-sleeved black gown — appeared uncomfortable as she walked into the event that welcomed the Amir of Qatar to London.

Victoria was fidgeting and looked around anxiously before David grabbed her hand to calm her down.

MORE ON:
David Beckham

Source: MEGA

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham made headlines for their attendance at a Buckingham Palace banquet.

People then reacted to Victoria’s concerning demeanor.

"David looks confident and in control. Victoria looks lost and bewildered!" one person said, while another shared, "She looks terrified (not that I blame her)," while a third penned, "David looks like the cat who got the cream, Victoria looks shell shocked but lovely."

While the famous couple is on good terms with the monarchy, Victoria and former pal Meghan Markle are on the outs.

"Ultimately, I believe it was envy that caused the fallout," American royal expert Kinsey Schofield said of the ex-friends. "We certainly have examples of Meghan accusing Victoria of leaking stories to the press when it was actually a salon receptionist with a pair of loose lips, but I think it all boils down to jealousy today."

Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham was slammed for looking 'lost and bewildered' at the Buckingham Palace banquet.

Schofield continued: "Victoria Beckham is the antithesis of Meghan Markle. Victoria is creative, forward-thinking, hard-working, she executes, she hustles in silence. Victoria pursues advice from people she considers smarter than she is, and she implements it."

While Meghan and husband Prince Harry have been struggling with their careers, Victoria recently signed a deal with Netflix for a docuseries that will focus on her transition from music to fashion.

"Victoria and her husband are wealthy, and their star continues to rise while Harry and Meghan’s is falling," Schofield added. "David and Victoria didn’t sign a contract with Netflix because they were desperate for the money… which Prince Harry alluded to in his Oprah [Winfrey] interview."

