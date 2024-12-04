or
'She Looks Terrified': Victoria Beckham's Nervous Arrival to Buckingham Palace Banquet Goes Viral — Watch

Photo of Victoria and David Beckham at Buckingham Palace.
Source: @chrisshipitv/x;mega

Victoria Beckham's nerves got the best of her at a royal event on the night of Tuesday, December 3.

By:

Dec. 4 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Victoria Beckham has rocked endless red carpets, but when it came to attending a Buckingham Palace banquet on Tuesday, December 3, the fashion designer was visibly nervous.

In a viral video clip, the mom-of-four — who wore a long-sleeved black gown — walked alongside her husband, David Beckham, as they arrived for the event that welcomed the Amir of Qatar to London.

victoria beckham nervous arrival buckingham palace banquet watch
Source: mega

Victoria Beckham looked nervous at a Buckingham Palace banquet until she held hands with husband David.

As they made their way through the hallway, the Spice Girls alum, 50, looked around anxiously and fidgeted with her dress before grabbing the athlete's hand, which instantly helped her relax.

The couple walked the rest of the way holding hands, with the retired soccer superstar, 49, looking dapper in a black suit, white double-breasted vest and white bow tie.

Social media users couldn't help but notice the difference in the pair's demeanors, with one person tweeting, "David looks confident and in control. Victoria looks lost and bewildered!"

Another person noted, "She looks terrified (not that I blame her)," while a third penned, "David looks like the cat who got the cream, Victoria looks shell shocked but lovely."

victoria beckham nervous arrival buckingham palace banquet watch
Source: mega

The Beckhams have been married since 1999.

MORE ON:
Victoria Beckham

While the parents-of-four are on good terms with members of the monarchy, Victoria and former friend Meghan Markle are no longer close.

"Ultimately, I believe it was envy that caused the fallout," American royal expert Kinsey Schofield told a news outlet of the women. "We certainly have examples of Meghan accusing Victoria of leaking stories to the press when it was actually a salon receptionist with a pair of loose lips, but I think it all boils down to jealousy today."

victoria beckham nervous arrival buckingham palace banquet watch
Source: mega

The fashion designer is no longer friends with Meghan Markle.

Victoria recently signed a deal with Netflix for a docuseries that will focus on her transition from music to fashion, proving how her success has continued over the years — unlike the Suits actress, 43, and Prince Harry, 40, who have become less popular with the public over the past few years.

"Victoria Beckham is the antithesis of Meghan Markle," Schofield claimed. "Victoria is creative, forward-thinking, hard-working, she executes, she hustles in silence. Victoria pursues advice from people she considers smarter than she is, and she implements it."

"Victoria and her husband are wealthy, and their star continues to rise while Harry and Meghan’s is falling," she continued. "David and Victoria didn’t sign a contract with Netflix because they were desperate for the money… which Prince Harry alluded to in his Oprah [Winfrey] interview."

victoria beckham nervous arrival buckingham palace banquet watch
Source: mega

A royal expert believes the ladies had a falling out because Meghan is 'jealous' of Victoria's lasting career and success.

Expert Ingrid Seward believes the ladies will keep their distance in the years to come.

"I only think they would reconcile if they come across each other, and I'm not sure that they really do," Seward shared with another outlet. "I can't think that their paths would particularly cross again."

