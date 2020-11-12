Single Demi Lovato knows *It’s OK* to love yourself.

The 28-year-old joined Today With Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, November 12 — two months after her very (very) public split with ex-fiancé Max Ehrich — and opened up about the overwhelming past. “I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am okay with myself and loving myself,” she told Jenna Bush Hager. “It wasn’t until this year that I really started exploring the things that bring joy to my life in little ways.

“[This year has] been such a roller-coaster,” Lovato added. “I mean, honestly, for me, the [way the] beginning of the year started out, I was on this trajectory to have a pretty eventful career, and I was planning my comeback.” The “It’s OK Not To Be OK” singer said she’s grateful the release of her seventh album was postponed — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — because everything she has gone through recently has been “so much of an experience” for her.

Lovato released the somber ballad “Still Have Me” following her six-month romance with Ehrich, 29. “When I write my songs, when I go to the studio and record them, it’s a very cathartic and therapeutic experience for me,” she told Hager. “Anytime I go through something, especially when I don’t say things publicly or comment on certain situations, I just let my music comment on it.”

Lovato and Ehrich began dating in March and decided to quarantine together amid the lockdown. Ehrich proposed to the Disney alum four months later on a beach in July. However, the tides quickly turned, as the former flames broke up two months after their engagement. “She worried that he was using her for the fame and heard he was dropping her name around Hollywood while trying to get acting jobs,” a source exclusively told OK! at the time.

Additionally, Lovato — who is very open about her mental health struggles — was “humiliated” after fans resurfaced alleged messages from her ex-fiancé drooling over other A-list stars, including ex BFFL Selena Gomez. “She’d also catch him checking out other girls,” the insider added at the time. “All her insecurities came flooding back.”

Since their breakup in September, the newly single actor has been anything but subtle about his feelings via social media. Ehrich claimed he found out about the split through a tabloid. “It’s just the craziest thing,” he said on Instagram Live in October. “This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience ever ’cause no person deserves to feel this way.”

From calling their breakup a PR stunt to crying on the beach where he proposed to the Grammy nominee, the actor-musician appeared desperate for his ex’s attention. Following Lovato’s release of “Still Have Me,” Ehrich also released an overly-emotional breakup tune called “Afraid” in October.

However, it seems Ehrich is now ready to get back into the dating pool. Ehrich — who is “back on the gym grind” — has been posting shirtless thirst trap selfies and videos of himself working out via Instagram.

As for Lovato, friends noted, “right now, she’s devastated and in dire need of some TLC.” Close pals have been begging her to return home to Texas and ditch Tinseltown for good. Unfortunately, for concerned friends and family, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is busy cozying up with musician Mod Sun. “Word is she’s already falling for him,” a pal dished. “He comes off as fame-hungry and over-the-top, and that’s the last type of person Demi needs in her life. right now.”