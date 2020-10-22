Now this is a situationship gone wrong.

Fans have been buzzing that Demi Lovato‘s ex-fiancé, Max Ehrich, already found a rebound after the songstress called off their two-month engagement in September. However, the rumored romance comes with a twist: Ehrich’s new girl apparently has a live-in boyfriend.

The 29-year-old has been posting pictures of himself with former American Idol contestant Sonika Vaid but apparently it’s all for show. “He wants to make it look like he’s moving on with another woman, but they’re not dating,” a source told Page Six. “She’s in a full relationship and lives with her boyfriend.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Ehrich first posted the two together on October 13, via Instagram, and tagged Vaid in the pic. The photo is of the actor smiling with his head down while walking with Vaid at night. He most recently posted a picture of the two on a FaceTime call on Saturday, October 17. “He’s trying to get back at Demi and make her jealous. It’s all phony,” the source dished.

Vaid is said to be dating a real estate agent who works for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Mauricio Umansky‘s firm. Vaid previously told E! News, “I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out.”

INSIDE DEMI LOVATO AND MAX EHRICH‘S SUDDEN SPLIT — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

As for the People’s Choice Award-winning singer? She is pretty busy trying to get in contact with aliens. Lovato recently went to the dessert with Dr. Steven Greer and his team to initiate “peaceful contact with ET civilizations.”

The “It’s OK Not To Be OK” singer called off her six-month whirlwind romance with Ehrich — who recently released an emotional ballad about their relationship — last month after friends and family expressed their concern about her former fiancé. The 28-year-old first became skeptical of their romance after the actor got down on one knee in July. “She worried that he was using her for the fame and heard he was dropping her name around Hollywood while trying to get acting jobs,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. The “Still Have Me” singer was also “humiliated” after fans found old alleged messages from her ex drooling over other A-list celebs, including ex BFFL Selena Gomez.

THERE & BACK: CELEBRITIES WHO SURVIVED A DRUG OVERDOSE

Since their split, the Young and the Restless star has been very vocal via social media regarding his feelings about their breakup. The Grammy nominee has since cut off all communication with Ehrich. However, he is still reaching out to her family and friends to seek reconciliation. “Max has been leaving messages and texting, asking her to take him back,” the insider added.

It’s clear Ehrich isn’t “Afraid” to try anything to get his ex-fiancé’s attention…!