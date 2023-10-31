Demi Moore, 60, Looks Ageless While Showing Off Her Bikini Body on Vacation With Friends: Photos
Demi Moore continues to be simply ageless!
The Striptease actress, 60, took to Instagram on Monday, October 30, to show off her toned bikini body while exploring the Grand Canyon with pals.
"Sharing a few precious moments from my recent adventure with @tilliewaltonofficial and @nash2o on #TilliesRiverTrip," Moore began the caption alongside a slew of photos, with the first depicting herself standing under a waterfall in a black two-piece swimsuit.
"Back in September, I had the opportunity to journey through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River alongside so many beautiful souls," the Ghost star continued. "We laughed, cried and formed lifelong bonds that I will hold close to my heart forever."
"I will never truly be able to describe the many ways that this recent nature immersion has impacted me. Standing on the banks of the Colorado River as we all took in its magnificence and beauty, I was reminded of the urgent need to preserve and protect this vital lifeline. Thank you, Tillie, for bringing us all together and showing us that we can advocate on nature's behalf. Let's be the change we want to see!" she concluded the thoughtful post.
The getaway comes as Moore continues to be a helping hand to Emma Heming Willis, as both of the women care for Bruce Willis amid his battle with dementia.
"Demi has been a rock for Bruce," a source explained. "She's told him and Emma that she's there for him 24/7 during this illness. If he takes a bad turn, she'll drop everything to be by his side."
The brunette beauty — who shares Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with Bruce, 68 — has "stepped in to make sure every holiday, birthday and get-together is as celebratory as possible" for her ex-husband and his new wife, 45.
"This past Easter and Christmas may have been Bruce's last," the source sadly added.
"Emma is grateful to have Demi around," the insider claimed. "Demi isn't stepping on her toes. Demi is actually a lifesaver."
Emma has been especially thankful for Demi's help when it comes to her and the Die Hard actor's little girls, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8. "It's been incredibly difficult for Emma to manage Bruce's care, their two young daughters, and the grief she's experiencing," the source shared.
"It took years to get answers on what was happening to Bruce and months for the family to accept his diagnosis. It's been a very long road. This isn't going to get easier, but they're grateful that Bruce has the care he needs — and that they have each other," the insider explained.