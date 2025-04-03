Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer 'Still' Sleeps in Bed With Her Famous Mom: 'I Don't Think It's Weird'

Now a mom herself, the Dancing With the Stars alum hopes to share the same connection with her 1-year-old daughter, Louetta.

"Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she's my age," she said. "I cosleep with Louetta and have not spent a night away from her since she was born."

"I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom. Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we're like, 'Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It's got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe.' They can't even feed themselves!" Rumer, who shares her daughter with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, explained.