Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer 'Still' Sleeps in Bed With Her Famous Mom: 'I Don't Think It's Weird'

rumer willis demi moore
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis revealed she still sleeps in bed with her mom, Demi Moore.

By:

April 3 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Rumer Willis isn't shy about her close bond with her mom, Demi Moore.

During a recent appearance on the “What in the Winkler” podcast, the 36-year-old actress — who Moore shares with Bruce Willis alongside daughters Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31 — opened up about their tight-knit family dynamic.

"I still sleep in bed with my mom, and I don't think it's weird,” Rumer shared. "We all still take baths together, my sisters and I. And that's just the kind of house that I grew up in."

"People might think that that's crazy and weird, but I don't,” she added.

rumer willis
Source: MEGA

Now a mom herself, the Dancing With the Stars alum hopes to share the same connection with her 1-year-old daughter, Louetta.

"Honestly, I hope Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she's my age," she said. "I cosleep with Louetta and have not spent a night away from her since she was born."

"I always think about it as, imagine if you took a baby gorilla or a dog when it was two weeks old or three months old, and had it sleep in a different room than [its] mom. Everyone would look at you like you were crazy. But yet we're like, 'Oh no, that kid can sleep through the night. It's got to fend for themselves, got to learn how to self-soothe.' They can't even feed themselves!" Rumer, who shares her daughter with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, explained.

"By the way, we as adults don't even know how to self-soothe.... People drink wine, people do drugs, people eat an entire tub of ice cream,” she added.

demi moore rumer willis
Source: MEGA

The actress said she and her sisters also take baths together, calling it normal in their family.

MORE ON:
Demi Moore

Podcast host Zoe Winkler agreed, sharing her own experiences as a mom.

“My middle would never. If I get in his bed, he's like, 'I'm good, mom.' My youngest, his attachment is different, and it showed in a different way. He needs to sleep with us, and I know that about him, and I know it won't last forever,” Zoe explained.

rumer willis
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis hopes to have the same close bond with her daughter, Louetta, as she grows up.

Beyond her family traditions, Rumer also praised her parents for how they handled their 1998 divorce. She’s using their example to navigate co-parenting with Derek after their August 2024 split.

"Absolutely. I think the thing that I’m the most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I," Rumer stated in February. "That I never felt like I had to choose. They never played against each other."

demi moore bruce willis
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis also spoke about co-parenting with her ex and praised her parents for setting a great example.

"Not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such [a] beautiful foundation of my own family, but now as I’m working through co-parenting as well," she added. "I just feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set and I feel like the example they’ve set has been not only for me, but I think a lot of people have looked at them as an example for that."

