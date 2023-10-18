'He's a Diva': Travis Kelce Trolled for Needing 3 Hours to Choose a Game Day Outfit
Travis Kelce has a passion for fashion!
Even before the cameras began following his every move thanks to his romance with Taylor Swift, the NFL star has always puts in effort to curating the perfect game day 'fit — though some of his choices haven't gone over so well with the public.
"I kind of just [choose what to wear] off of instinct," the athlete, 34, explained in a new interview, confessing it can take him "three hours" to choose the right look.
"It really just goes down to the wire," the tight end continued. "I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together."
Kelce said he hopes his unique attire puts "a smile on somebody’s face," and he acknowledged that "obviously, not every look is for everybody."
"I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans," he quipped. "It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it."
People were in disbelief over his confession, with one person commenting, "He might need a liiiiiitle more time (and help) lol."
"He's a diva," noted another.
"It takes him three hours to look that bad??" questioned a third person, while a fourth declared, "He still looks ridiculous."
Elsewhere in the interview, the two-time Super Bowl champion revealed he turned a spare bedroom into a closet, as he needs extra space since he's an "impulse" shopper. He also owns around 300 pairs of sneakers.
"Money gave me access to certain designers and just certain fabrics that I absolutely love now," he added of upgrading his wardrobe.
Kelce's bold style has been on display constantly now that he's dating Swift, 33, as just last weekend, they stepped out for two dinner dates in NYC.
After stopping by Saturday Night Live on October 14, an onlooker said they were getting "handsy" and "kissing throughout the night" at the after-party.
"They seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other," the source added.
Though the Grammy winner hasn't publicly dated an athlete before, an insider told another publication she "was surprisingly attracted to Travis’ all-American jock vibe. She likes everything about him: his swagger, his sense of humor, his taste in clothes and music."
"Yes, it’s way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One," the source continued. "He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn’t even know she had. He’s the whole package for her, and she’s 100 percent in it."
Best of all, "he’s not intimidated by her fame," the source noted.
Kelce himself has said how important it is to him that a partner would be OK with living in the public eye.
"When I'm off the field, I am still in the spotlight. I like to go to the award shows. I like to go to the ESPYs and the charity events," he explained on his dating show, Catching Kelce. "I need a woman who will fit into all aspects of my life. And who will get along with my teammates and their wives."
Wall Street Journal talked to Kelce about fashion.