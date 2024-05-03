'Most Dramatic Testimony of the Day': Donald Trump and Michael Cohen's Bombshell Secret Tape Revealed in Court

Haberman appeared on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 on Thursday, May 2, where she discussed the recording the jury heard, calling it "a doozy" for the defense.

"It’s surreal every day, but I would say that the strangest moment came toward the end of the day ... Keith Davidson, the former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, testified for a long time, and Trump’s lawyers actually did get some dings into him on cross-examination," Haberman told Cooper. "It got very tense. He got very flustered. He ended up sounding pretty weaselly as he was giving answers."

"But prosecutors played exchanges that Cohen secretly taped," she continued. "One was with Keith Davidson and then the other was Michael Cohen and Trump, which you just played. And that tape is basically what jurors were left with as the most dramatic testimony for the day."