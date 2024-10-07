Donald Trump Reignites Rumors of Cognitive Decline After Slurring His Words and Ranting About Flies at Rally
Donald Trump sparked concerns about the state of his cognitive health after he was heard slurring his words and going off topic at a campaign rally in Wisconsin this week.
At one point in his speech, the former president paused and pointed out that a fly was repeatedly buzzing around him.
"I don’t like flies. Get out of here, fly," he said, seemingly speaking more slowly than usual. "Never been a big fan of flies. You don't mind my bringing that up, do you? Anyway, this is a very aggressive sucker ... Like I’m going to be aggressive for our county."
As the video clip of the odd moment made rounds on social media, users noted the 78-year-old sounded "drunk" or like he was on medication. Others said it could be a symptom of cognitive decline.
Political commentator Ron Filipkowski wrote via X, "Nobody can tell me he isn’t on some heavy drugs. Sounds like a guy wandering around a garden at the Assisted Living Facility."
Another person suggested, "It's cognitive decline. He's deteriorating more quickly now. He's got textbook symptoms of dementia. MAGA is still ignoring it, but they won't be able to ignore it for much longer."
A third critic claimed, "Donald Trump is on the world stage, deteriorating before our eyes. The mere thought of an aggressive, traitorous, drug-addled president — in steep cognitive decline — should terrify every voter."
Another X user said, "He sounds drunk to me. I wonder if the fly is actually there."
A final person joked, "Did he just compare himself to a fly? How is this person running for president of the United States?"
This comes after Trump made the bold claim that a physician once told him he was healthier than former POTUS Barack Obama — who is 15 years younger than him.
"He was the doctor for Obama, [George W.] Bush, and Trump. That's pretty good, right? The press said who is the healthiest of the three, he said definitely it's Donald Trump. There’s not even a contest," he alleged to the crowd.
The 78-year-old has repeatedly insisted he is in tip-top condition as rumors of cognitive decline swirl. During the June presidential debate against President Joe Biden, Trump boasted he was healthier than the 81-year-old.
"I took two tests, cognitive tests. I aced them, both of them, as you know, we made it public. He took none," Trump said of President Biden. "I'd like to see him take one, just one, a real easy one, like go through the first five questions. He couldn't do it."