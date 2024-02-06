Donald Trump Does Not Have Presidential Immunity From Criminal Charges, D.C. Court of Appeals Rules

"We cannot accept former President Trump’s claim that a President has unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power — the recognition and implementation of election results," the court of appeals said in a statement.

"Nor can we sanction his apparent contention that the Executive has carte blanche to violate the rights of individual citizens to vote and to have their votes count," the court added, noting that Trump's demands "would collapse our system of separated powers by placing the President beyond the reach of all three Branches."