Donald Trump Appears to Miss His Designated Exit Through Stage Curtains in Hilarious Rally Mishap: Watch
Oct. 6 2026, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
During a midterm campaign rally in Grand Island, Neb., on Monday, October 5, President Donald Trump missed his designated exit through the stage curtains after his speech.
The exit mishap occurred at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, where Trump was campaigning ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.
After finishing his remarks, Trump walked right past a section of the curtain that had been specifically pulled aside for him, where security officers were visible and waiting to guide him offstage.
Instead of exiting, Trump kept clapping, gave thumbs-up signs, and wandered the length of the stage while his signature exit song— the Village People’s anthem, "Y.M.C.A." — played.
Additional Secret Service agents followed him down the stage until he eventually found an alternate exit.
The moment caught commentators off guard. Right Side Broadcast Network host Toria Brooke reacted on air, repeatedly saying, "Wow, what a rally," before trailing off and looking at her phone.
Critics Troll Donald Trump for Missing Stage Exit
Critics and opposition media quickly pointed to the incident as part of a series of on-stage mental slips.
“How pathetic do you have to be to not know the way off a tiny stage?” wondered one critic
“I guess he had no stair or no ramp and didn't he just give Biden s-- for doing exactly what he just did?” noted another of Trump’s incessant jabbing at former President Joe Biden’s age and abilities.
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“Dementia is a helluva thing,” commented another.
“He needs to be in a nursing home,” added an additional critic.
“He doesn’t have an exit plan from Iran either,” someone else quipped.
The exit mishap at the Nebraska rally is part of a growing, highly polarized debate surrounding Trump's age, physical stamina and cognitive fitness. Having turned 80 years old on June 14, 2026, Trump is the oldest serving president in U.S. history.
Donald Trump Continues to Fuel Health Concerns
Just days before the Nebraska rally, video of Trump returning to Washington, D.C. from a campaign stop in Dayton, Ohio, sparked online worry. Commentators noted he looked visibly exhausted, slumped over and walked with a slow, heavy gait.
On September 28, Trump appeared to briefly fall asleep and twitch his face during a live Oval Office press conference broadcast on Fox News. He faced similar criticism weeks earlier at a 9/11 memorial service.
Critics often point to his long, rambling rally speeches, including a widely discussed tangent in which he shifted from electric vehicles to an anecdote about sharks and boat batteries.
Outside professionals, including forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee and former Johns Hopkins professor Dr. John Gartner, have publicly argued that Trump’s frequent memory lapses, verbal gaffes and erratic behavior show traits consistent with cognitive decline or early-stage dementia.