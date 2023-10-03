'No-Win Position': Joe Scarborough Slams Donald Trump for Repeatedly Mocking Fraud Trial Judge

"I wasn’t in that part of my law school class on judge trials where the professor told you if it’s a judge trial and the judge is determining your future, that it’s best for you to insult him and call him a loser and attack him," Scarborough joked on the Tuesday, October 3, installment of Morning Joe. "It makes no sense."

"Any other defendant in America in this position really that’s already been found guilty of fraud...you would actually have somebody get on the stand and apologize," he continued. "But instead, you have Donald Trump, who’s been caught. This is a bank robber that has been caught."