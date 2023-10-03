OK Magazine
'No-Win Position': Joe Scarborough Slams Donald Trump for Repeatedly Mocking Fraud Trial Judge

joescarborugh trump pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 3 2023, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Joe Scarborough wasn't impressed by Donald Trump's not-so-kind words about his current trial judge.

Last month, Judge Arthur F. Engoran ruled that the embattled ex-prez and his two adult sons were liable for fraud after allegedly misrepresenting the net worth of Mar-a-Lago and other assets in financial statements. Since then, Trump has repeatedly claimed that Engoran is a Trump-hater and that the whole case is "fake."

joe scarborough slams donald trump mocking fraud trial judge
Source: mega

Donald Trump's New York fraud trial began on Monday, October 1.

"I wasn’t in that part of my law school class on judge trials where the professor told you if it’s a judge trial and the judge is determining your future, that it’s best for you to insult him and call him a loser and attack him," Scarborough joked on the Tuesday, October 3, installment of Morning Joe. "It makes no sense."

"Any other defendant in America in this position really that’s already been found guilty of fraud...you would actually have somebody get on the stand and apologize," he continued. "But instead, you have Donald Trump, who’s been caught. This is a bank robber that has been caught."

joe scarborough mega
Source: mega

Joe Scarborough mocked Trump for his decision to insult his judge rather than apologize for his behavior.

"He’s already been busted. He’s continuing to drive his car off the cliff and leave his lawyers in a no-win position," the political commentator added. "And then, after it’s over, he’ll probably call for the execution of the judge like he called for the execution of General Milley. It is a zero-sum game, and it’s a game he loses every time."

As OK! previously reported, Trump accused General Mark Milley of treason in a lengthy rant shared to his Truth Social platform on Friday, September 22.

markmiley mega
Source: mega

General Mark Milley was the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

"Mark Milley, who led perhaps the most embarrassing moment in American history with his grossly incompetent implementation of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, costing many lives, leaving behind hundreds of American citizens, and handing over BILLIONS of dollars of the finest military equipment ever made, will be leaving the military next week," he wrote. "This will be a time for all citizens of the USA to celebrate!"

"This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States," he claimed. "This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!"

donald courthouse
Source: mega

Trump also claimed Attorney General Letitia James gave Judge Engoran 'misleading information' regarding his case.

On Tuesday, October 3, Trump slammed Judge Engoran and New York Attorney General Letitia James in an interview that took place just outside of the Manhattan courtroom.

"[H]e’s been given false information, misleading information, and corrupt information by a very corrupt and incompetent attorney general, Letitia James," Trump told Fox News reporters just before heading into court. "This woman is grossly incompetent."

Source: OK!

"Her numbers are fraudulent. She’s a fraud. And this case should be dismissed," he continued. "They ought to get on to violent crime and solving the problems of New York City and New York state. Thank you very much."

