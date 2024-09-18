'They Are Stupid': Howard Stern Admits He 'Hates' People Who Are Voting for Donald Trump
Howard Stern isn’t putting up with Trump supporters.
On the Monday, September 16, episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio host, 70, dissed those who are planning to vote for Donald Trump, 78, in the 2024 election.
While discussing how the former president recently posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” on Truth Social, Stern began, "This whole idea of you like me, you are good, and if you don't, you are bad… I've been the victim of this."
"I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you," he stated.
The celeb noted that he doesn’t care if his remarks lose him "half my listeners,” adding that he expects to receive "hate mail" from Trump's supporters. Stern went on to call out those who refrained from talking about politics at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
"You can't be a p---- your whole f------ life," he said.
Later in the episode, one caller pointed out how Trump rhetoric about immigration is similar to how Adolf Hitler would speak about Jews during the Holocaust.
"I couldn't agree with you more," Stern remarked. "It is the same playbook. We have seen it before in history."
- 15 Celebrities Who Admitted to Getting a Nose Job: John Stamos, Howard Stern, Ashley Tisdale and More
- Kathie Lee Gifford 'Surprised' Howard Stern Called Her to Apologize for Decades-Long Feud: 'Pigs Have Now Officially Flown'
- Benny Blanco Says Having Kids With Selena Gomez Is a Topic of Conversation 'Every Day': 'That's the Next Goal'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Hitler was perceived as a clown in Germany… He was one of these buffoonish characters. Somehow, he won an election. And that was the end of Germany. He dragged them through h--- and back," he continued.
Stern, who has been a radio host since 1986, warned, "This does feel like a replay of pre-World War II. I am one of those people who believe that if the election goes the wrong way, it's the end of the United States."
The father-of-three shared that his phones were probably blowing up for his hardline political stance, however, he doesn’t want to give those individuals airtime, quipping, "I'm smarter than you, I just am."
As OK! previously reported, Stern was not the only one to share their response to Trump uploading the rude message about the pop star, 34.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Liz Cheney — a Republican former congressional representative who has thrown support to Kamala Harris — penned, “Says the smallest man who ever lived,” referencing one of Swift’s songs from The Tortured Poets Department.
Meanwhile, The View co-host Ana Navarro wrote, “Donald Trump has lost what little sanity he had left. Taylor Swift broke him.”