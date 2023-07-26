Donald Trump Hints He's Willing to Testify in Court If Indicted for His Role in the January 6th Capitol Riots: 'We'll Have Fun on the Stand'
Donald Trump implied that he may be willing to testify on his own behalf if he's indicted for his alleged role in the January 6th Capitol riots.
"We'll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn’t Rigged and Stollen [sic]," the embattled former POTUS wrote to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, July 26. "THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump announced on Tuesday, July 18, he'd been informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was the target of an investigation related to the events of January 6, 2021.
That same day, during an appearance on The Simon Conway Show, the 77-year-old — who recently became the first current or former President of the United States to be criminally charged — hinted that MAGA supporters might act out if he was ever sentenced to serve time behind bars.
"I think it's a very dangerous thing to even talk about, because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016," he told guest host Doug Wagner. "I think it would be very dangerous."
Despite Trump's continued insistence that the 2020 election was rigged, both enemies and allies of the ex-prez have spoken out against his actions surrounding January 6.
"President Trump was wrong," former Vice President Mike Pence proclaimed this past March. "I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."
Political rival Ron DeSantis also called Trump out for not doing enough during the riots.
"I think it was shown he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on," he said in a recent interview. "He should have come out more forcefully, of course that."
However, others rallied behind the controversial politician. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the investigation "bulls---," while Donald Trump Jr. compared his father's ongoing legal drama to "the end of the civilization."