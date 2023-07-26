Donald Trump Hints He's Willing to Testify in Court If Indicted for His Role in the January 6th Capitol Riots: 'We'll Have Fun on the Stand'

"President Trump was wrong," former Vice President Mike Pence proclaimed this past March. "I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

Political rival Ron DeSantis also called Trump out for not doing enough during the riots.

"I think it was shown he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on," he said in a recent interview. "He should have come out more forcefully, of course that."

