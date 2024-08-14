'Run Away Little Man': Donald Trump Criticized for Avoiding Questions About His Kamala Harris Crowd Size Post

Several clips of the ex-prez addressing reporters were shared on social media, showing that he avoided any question related to his allegations of Harris' rally crowd sizes being faked. Several of the loudest Trump critics mocked the GOP nominee for "acting like a child" and being a "perpetual liar."

One X user shared a clip of Trump in a post that read, "Run away little man. This a-- was praised for being someone who had the smoke for eight years... he can't even handle the slightest bit of push back."

Another person commented, "Look over here! Pay no attention to the sniveling crybaby in the corner of the room."

A third user asked, "Republicans, is this your 'drain the swamp' guy?"