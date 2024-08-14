'Run Away Little Man': Donald Trump Criticized for Avoiding Questions About His Kamala Harris Crowd Size Post
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for dodging questions about his debunked claim that images of Kamala Harris’ crowds were A.I. generated.
Several clips of the ex-prez addressing reporters were shared on social media, showing that he avoided any question related to his allegations of Harris' rally crowd sizes being faked. Several of the loudest Trump critics mocked the GOP nominee for "acting like a child" and being a "perpetual liar."
One X user shared a clip of Trump in a post that read, "Run away little man. This a-- was praised for being someone who had the smoke for eight years... he can't even handle the slightest bit of push back."
Another person commented, "Look over here! Pay no attention to the sniveling crybaby in the corner of the room."
A third user asked, "Republicans, is this your 'drain the swamp' guy?"
A reporter asked Trump, "You said that Harris’ crowd sizes were ‘A.I.’d’ and there weren’t people there. There’s all kinds of video evidence and people who were there who’ve proven that false. Can you tell us about why you made that claim?"
The GOP nominee avoided the question by pivoting to his own rallies, telling the reporter, "Well, I can’t say what was there, who was there. I can only tell you about ours. We have the biggest crowds ever in the history of politics."
"We have crowds that nobody’s ever seen before, and we continue to have that. We have a level of enthusiasm that nobody’s seen before," he continued. "They want to make America great again. That’s what’s happening."
He ended the line of questioning by telling the crowd of reporters that America is a "failing nation" and a "third world nation."
Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend where he went on a long-winded tirade against Harris and levied his claim that the images making the rounds of her recent rallies were fake.
"Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport," Trump asked his 7.1 million followers. "There was nobody at the plane, and she 'A.I.’d' it, and showed a massive 'crowd' of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST! She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane."
"She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the 'crowd' looked like 10,000 people," he continued. "She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!"
After news of Trump's conspiracy theory went viral, critics on both sides of the aisle called the former president out for his easily debunked lie.
Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy addressed Trump's claims via Fox News, criticizing the ex-POTUS for hyper-fixating on Harris' crowd size rather than actually trying to campaign against her policies.
Harris' campaign released a statement following the incident, pointing out that the GOP nominee has "still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week."