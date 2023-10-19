Web of Lies? Donald Trump Hints He'll Ditch Trial for Golf Tournament After Claiming He 'Has to Be' in Court

Trump showed up for a second straight day for his trial in the fraud case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron. Throughout the day, Trump took the opportunity to rant to reporters about the case — and other things.

"Unfortunately, I have to be here, I'm not campaigning! I have to be here for this," Trump said during one break, claiming he'd scored a Perry Mason-style victory in court.

At the end of the day, Trump took one more pass before the cameras to complain that he was being forced off the campaign trail by the trial.

By the end of the six-minute rant, he seemed to forget he'd been complaining all day about being trapped in a proceeding for which his appearance was 100 percent voluntary by hinting he'd be skipping court the next day — and not to campaign.