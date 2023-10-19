Web of Lies? Donald Trump Hints He'll Ditch Trial for Golf Tournament After Claiming He 'Has to Be' in Court
Former President Donald Trump recently complained outside the courtroom where his fraud trial is being held because he claimed he had to be there instead of campaigning — but by the end of his rant, he immediately hinted that he'd be blowing off the New York trial for a golf tournament.
Trump showed up for a second straight day for his trial in the fraud case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and presided over by Judge Arthur Engoron. Throughout the day, Trump took the opportunity to rant to reporters about the case — and other things.
"Unfortunately, I have to be here, I'm not campaigning! I have to be here for this," Trump said during one break, claiming he'd scored a Perry Mason-style victory in court.
At the end of the day, Trump took one more pass before the cameras to complain that he was being forced off the campaign trail by the trial.
By the end of the six-minute rant, he seemed to forget he'd been complaining all day about being trapped in a proceeding for which his appearance was 100 percent voluntary by hinting he'd be skipping court the next day — and not to campaign.
"She convinced him that it was worth $18 million. And everybody throughout the world is laughing at it. It's so ridiculous. But this is what we go through because they want to keep me here instead of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and lots of other great places," the ex-prez told the press.
"They want me to be here. It's a disgrace what's happening! It's a rigged trial! The whole thing is rigged!" He continued. "This should be in the commercial division where the judges understand it."
Trump then spoke for several more minutes.
When a reporter asked if he would be back tomorrow, the GOP leader responded, "Tomorrow night, as you probably know, probably will have a very big tournament, professional golf tournament at Doral."
Trump was ridiculed on X, formerly known as Twitter, for contradicting himself by choosing to ditch the trial to golf.
One X user joked, "Look, Why would I go to court to potentially avoid serious criminal charges that could topple my entire business empire when instead I could go to a golf tournament?"
Another commented, "Appear in court? Nah. Campaign for President? Nah. Swing at some balls at my own golf course to make my feefees feel better. H--- yeah!"
A third, mocking the former President, wrote, "My Saudi benefactors expect me to be there. Golf Matters. And I get to charge top $ for renting to my Secret Service agents at Doral."
The federal judge set to preside over Trump’s trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 U.S. election imposed a partial gag order on the former president on Monday, October 16.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered Trump not to publicly attack prosecutors, court staff, or potential witnesses ahead of the trial scheduled to begin in Washington D.C., in March 2024.
