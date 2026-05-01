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Donald Trump Berates Marjorie Taylor Greene as He Gushes Over Her Fiancé: 'I Like Him!' 

split of Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump professed his love for Marjorie Taylor Greene's MAGA lover.

May 1 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

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Amid his growing feud with former ally and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), President Donald Trump gushed over Greene’s lover during an Oval Office press gaggle on Thursday, April 30.

"I love this guy. A great guy. Even though I don't love his girlfriend too much, OK! I won't tell you who the girlfriend is,” Trump gushed. “But I like him! And I've always liked him. It's great that he hasn't changed!"

Despite the riff, the 79-year-old president has publicly praised and teased Brian Glenn, a Trump-doting Real America's Voice reporter and Greene’s fiancé, on several occasions.

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image of Donald Trump is no longer close with Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is no longer close with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

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Source: @EricLDaugh/X

Donald Trump gushed over MTG's lover.

In July 2025, during a tour of Florida's so-called "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration facility, Trump referred to Glenn as Greene's "lucky" boyfriend and joked that it was "easy being with" her.

In March, Trump welcomed back Glenn to the press corps by referencing their "ugly feud," telling him, "He's had a strange thing happen," in reference to the political tensions between Trump and Greene.

Despite Trump labeling Greene a "traitor" following disagreements on various issues, Glenn has worked to maintain his standing with Trump, declaring, "I stand with the president," while also supporting Greene on issues such as her push for Jeffrey Epstein transparency and justice for the victims.

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image of The pair have been dating since roughly 2022.
Source: MEGA

The pair have been dating since roughly 2023.

The pair have been dating since roughly 2023, with Glenn acknowledging the difficulty of navigating the professional strain between his employer/interviews and his personal relationship.

The couple met at a Trump rally. While they met that year, they did not begin dating until early 2023, after they initiated divorce proceedings against their respective spouses. They later announced their engagement in December 2025.

The alliance between Trump and the Georgia Republican completely collapsed following her resignation from Congress in early 2026.

The feud has reached a peak with Greene calling for Trump’s removal from office, citing his "unstable" foreign policy and the "betrayal" of his base.

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image of Marjorie Taylor Greene claims the president 'kicked' her out of his inner circle.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims the president 'kicked' her out of his inner circle.

In a recent interview with "The Tucker Carlson Show," Greene claimed that Trump has "kicked out" his original inner circle and replaced them with "bought and paid for" Republicans like New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who she alleges secretly hates and previously mocked Trump.

On April 23, Greene engaged in a heated exchange with Trump’s co-campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, calling him a "traitor" and a "big boy" devouring Republican donations.

image of Greene alleges that Trump's rhetoric led to a pipe bomb threat at her home and death threats against her son.
Source: MEGA

Greene alleges that Trump's rhetoric led to a pipe bomb threat at her home and death threats against her son.

Greene alleges that Trump's rhetoric led to a pipe bomb threat at her home and death threats against her son.

While Trump gushed over Glenn, one observer noted that it might ultimately lead him into Greene's doghouse.

"Brian will stand there and take that disrespect like a good MAGA sheep, too," quipped one social media observer.

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