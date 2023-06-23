Trump Update: Jack Smith Convinced 'at Least Two Republican Fake Electors' to Testify Against Former President
There may be yet another criminal charge on the horizon for former President Donald Trump as the controversial politician continues to be hit with a flurry of legal woes.
On Friday, June 23, it was confirmed Special Counsel Jack Smith was able to "compel" at least two "Republican fake electors" to testify in front of a grand jury in exchange for "limited immunity."
According to sources, this update on possible interference in the 2020 presidential election comes after "relative dormancy around the fake electors portion of the investigation and as a parade of related witnesses are being told to appear before the grand jury with no chance for delay."
"That activity could signal that investigators are nearing at least some charging decisions in a part of the 2020 election probe," the sources explained.
As OK! previously reported, Trump recently became the first current or former president in U.S. history to be criminally charged.
In late March, a grand jury voted to indict the 77-year-old in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. That following Tuesday, Trump was arraigned and slapped with 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents.
Just over one month later, the ex-prez was found liable in a civil suit for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll, after she accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.
The following month, Trump was arraigned yet again on 37 counts for willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction after boxes of classified documents were confiscated from his Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022.
Despite his snowballing legal issues, during a speaking engagement at his New Jersey golf club on Thursday, June 22, Trump claimed he'd been turning down advice from attorneys.
"You know, I tell all the people that all come in, they wanna help ... biggest people, some of the biggest people, the biggest law firms, the biggest lawyers," he said at the time. "I said, 'Listen, I don't need any help.'"
