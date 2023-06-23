Trump Update: Jack Smith Convinced 'at Least Two Republican Fake Electors' to Testify Against Former President

As OK! previously reported, Trump recently became the first current or former president in U.S. history to be criminally charged.

In late March, a grand jury voted to indict the 77-year-old in connection with an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. That following Tuesday, Trump was arraigned and slapped with 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents.

Just over one month later, the ex-prez was found liable in a civil suit for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll, after she accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

