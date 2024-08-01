'It Beat Elvis and Frank Sinatra': Donald Trump Brags About Having the 'Number One Selling Mugshot' of All Time
Former President Donald Trump proudly boasted that his face was the "number one selling mugshot" of all time, surpassing iconic figures who have also been arrested, like Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.
During a rally in Harrisburg, Penn., Trump addressed the crowd and bragged about his mugshot being sold on t-shirts and other memorabilia after being indicted for racketeering charges in Georgia.
He told the crowd of his supporters, "It’s the number one-selling mugshot in history. It beat Elvis! And it beat Frank Sinatra, did you know that? Frank Sinatra had a big one. Did you know he got arrested for something? And I think Elvis had a fight at a gas station or something."
"I’m proud to admit and I’m proud to tell you that you have made mine bigger than both of them by a lot," he continued. "It’s the biggest-selling mugshot ever, and I still haven’t figured out whether or not I’m happy about it."
Trump acknowledged the support he received while also questioning his feelings about the achievement by bringing up his deceased parents.
He said, "My father’s looking down, my mother and father, they’re looking down because they’re definitely in heaven, they made heaven, they’re great. They’re looking down and saying, 'I can’t believe my son took a mugshot. This is unbelievable.'"
The Trump campaign wasted no time in capitalizing on the mugshot's popularity by launching a range of merchandise after the former president's arrest at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga., on racketeering charges last year.
Trump's adversaries, including the Lincoln Project, also used the mugshot for their merchandise as a tool to criticize him.
Vocal political punk-rock band Green Day, who recently performed in D.C., also sold their own t-shirts of Trump's mugshot with his face covered with the word "NIMROD," replicating their 1997 album cover. Proceeds from the shirts went to the Greater Good Music charity, which donated food to those who were affected by the Maui wildfires earlier this year.
This is not the first time Trump has boasted about his mugshot outpacing those of Presley and Sinatra.
As OK! previously reported, he also claimed his popularity among African Americans had surged following the widespread circulation of the booking photo.
"A lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against," he told a crowd during his speech at the Black Conservative Federation's annual gala in February.
"I’m being indicted for you, the American people," he continued. "I’m being indicted for you, the Black population."