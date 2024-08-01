'It Beat Elvis and Frank Sinatra': Donald Trump Brags About Having the 'Number One Selling Mugshot' of All Time

During a rally in Harrisburg, Penn., Trump addressed the crowd and bragged about his mugshot being sold on t-shirts and other memorabilia after being indicted for racketeering charges in Georgia.

He told the crowd of his supporters, "It’s the number one-selling mugshot in history. It beat Elvis! And it beat Frank Sinatra, did you know that? Frank Sinatra had a big one. Did you know he got arrested for something? And I think Elvis had a fight at a gas station or something."

"I’m proud to admit and I’m proud to tell you that you have made mine bigger than both of them by a lot," he continued. "It’s the biggest-selling mugshot ever, and I still haven’t figured out whether or not I’m happy about it."