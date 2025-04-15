Donald Trump Sides With China as He Doesn't 'Blame' Their Lack of 'Respect' for 'Crooked' Joe Biden

In his social media post on Tuesday, Trump desperately tried to assure farmers they'd be protected after he imposed targeted tariffs against China and caused the East Asian country to respond with a 125 percent tariff on U.S. goods in retaliation — which would hurt American farm markets designed for export.

"Our farmers are GREAT, but because of their GREATNESS, they are always put on the Front Line with our adversaries, such as China, whenever there is a Trade negotiation or, in this case, a Trade War," Trump explained, seeming to use others as a scapegoat for the aftermath of his tariffs.