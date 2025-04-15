or
Donald Trump Sides With China as He Doesn't 'Blame' Their Lack of 'Respect' for 'Crooked' Joe Biden

Photo of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently throws shade at former President Joe Biden.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump can agree with anyone who dislikes his rivals, it seems.

The president of the United States took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday, April 15, to admit he doesn't "blame" China's lack of "respect" for former president Joe Biden while praising Americans involved in the farming profession.

In his social media post on Tuesday, Trump desperately tried to assure farmers they'd be protected after he imposed targeted tariffs against China and caused the East Asian country to respond with a 125 percent tariff on U.S. goods in retaliation — which would hurt American farm markets designed for export.

"Our farmers are GREAT, but because of their GREATNESS, they are always put on the Front Line with our adversaries, such as China, whenever there is a Trade negotiation or, in this case, a Trade War," Trump explained, seeming to use others as a scapegoat for the aftermath of his tariffs.

The Republican leader continued: "The same thing happened in my First Term. China was brutal to our Farmers, I these [sic] Patriots to just hold on, and a great trade deal was made. I rewarded our farmers with a payment of $28 Billion Dollars, all through the China deal."

Always finding a way to criticize his Democratic rival, Trump declared: "It was a great transaction for the USA, until Crooked Joe Biden came in and didn’t enforce it. China largely reneged on the deal (although they behaved during the Trump Administration), only buying a portion of what they agreed to buy."

"They had ZERO respect for the Crooked Biden Administration, and who can blame them for that?" he continued. "Interestingly, they just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will 'not take possession' of fully committed to aircraft. The USA will PROTECT OUR FARMERS!!!"

In a briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed Trump's Truth Social message and farmers' concerns while revealing "relief is being considered."

"The secretary of agriculture, [Brooke Rollins], I know has spoken to the president about that and it’s being considered," Leavitt confirmed. "As for the president’s message to the farmers, he put it out himself. He could speak for himself much better than I can speak for him."

"So I would just direct you to the statement he had, telling famers again, reiterating his support for them and that he has their backs, which he does," she concluded.

