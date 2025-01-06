Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Judge Refuses Request to Delay Sentencing Hearing Weeks Before Inauguration

Although Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced in July, that date was later pushed to September. Merchan then said he would halt proceedings until after Election Day.

Trump declared his win in the 2024 presidential election in the early morning hours of November 6, 2024.

Merchan has officially set the sentencing date for January 10, which is only 10 days prior to Trump's inauguration. The judge said the president-elect would be able to attend either in-person or virtually and stated he would not be pursuing a sentence that involved jail time.