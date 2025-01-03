Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Judge Sets Sentencing Date for 10 Days Before Presidential Inauguration
Judge Juan Merchan ruled that President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing hearing for his hush money trial will take place on Friday, January 10, after several delays.
In his recent ruling, Merchan agreed Trump, 78, would be allowed to appear either in person in a New York courtroom or virtually. He further pledged that his sentence would not include jail time.
"While this Court as a matter of law must not make any determination on sentencing prior to giving the parties and Defendants opportunity to be heard, it seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court’s inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation," the judge wrote.
