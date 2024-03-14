Fighting Some 'Evil People!': Donald Trump Claims 'Nobody's Been Treated Like Trump in Terms of Badly'
Donald Trump continues to claim how tough it is to be the center of attention — but not in a good way.
During an interview with Newsmax, which aired on Wednesday, March 13, host Greg Kelly asked about his legal problems and how he's been holding up.
“Mr. President, I’m very curious about what it’s like for you, your life,” Kelly said. “No one’s gone through what you’ve gone through. Nobody in human history has really — and I know you have supporters, friends, family. They say it’s lonely at the top, and I’m actually curious. Is it ever lonely for you? I mean, no one can fully relate to what you’ve been through and what you’re going through. Are you ever lonely?”
Trump, 77, began by saying that aside from Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln, he's been treated so poorly by others.
"And I look now — even last night I was saying it. I said there’s no — I don’t care, Andrew Jackson or anybody else. Nobody has — when you think of the fake things. Nobody’s been treated like Trump in terms of badly," he said. "Russia Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. Everything was a scam and it literally starts a new one. As you win one, you start the other impeachment hoax number one, impeachment hoax, number two. All hoaxes and scams. And I said, if they ever devoted their time to making America great again. It would be a lot easier."
He added that he is fighting “some very evil people.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Trump spoke about how classified documents were found in his home after leaving the White House.
“I was dealing with them,” Trump said. “We were dealing fine. And then all of a sudden they raided this house. They raided Mar-a-Lago. These are corrupt people.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"There’s something going on because they’re going after me viciously. Then all of a sudden it comes out that [Joe] Biden took 10 times the number of documents that I did. And I took them very legally and I wasn’t hiding them. We had boxes on the front of the – and a lot of those boxes had clothing and a lot. We’re moving out, ok? Unfortunately, we’re moving out of the White House. And because we’re moving out of the White House, our country’s going to h---. But we weren’t hiding anything," he continued.