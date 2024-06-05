OK Magazine
'He Is Seriously Unwell': Donald Trump's Mental Health Comes Under Question After Bizarre Interview Where He Won't Stop Talking

donald trump unwell mental health under question bizarre interview
Jun. 5 2024, Updated 6:53 p.m. ET

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly struggled to get a word in near the end of his interview with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, June 4. A clip of the interview went viral, and several critics of the presumptive GOP nominee began questioning his mental state.

donald trump unwell mental health under question bizarre interview
Donald Trump had a bizarre interview with Newsmax.

During Trump's ranting, he touched on E. Jean Carroll's victorious defamation lawsuit, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's rivalry with him in the Republican nomination, the jury in his criminal hush money trial, President Joe Biden's border security policies and the possibility of throwing a first lady in prison.

After wrapping up the telephone chat with the former president, the host began praising Trump, which led to him being mocked on X, formerly Twitter.

donald trump unwell mental health under question bizarre interview
Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 criminal charges in New York.

MeidasTouch shared a clip of the interview on social media, showing Kelly struggling to complete a single sentence without being interrupted by Trump. The comments were flooded with people questioning the mental health of the former president.

One user shared the clip in a post that reads, "He is seriously unwell."

Another person commented, "I feel like Trump treated this interview like a therapy session ... but even a therapist at some point would tell him to STFU."

A third user joked, "Trump is an incoherent, rambling man that people would avoid making eye contact with on a city street."

donald trump unwell mental health under question bizarre interview
Donald Trump couldn't stop talking during the Newsmax interview.

“That was pretty cool, huh?” asked Kelly after concluding his chat with Trump, which devolved to the presumptive GOP candidate repeating his recent talking points from baseless election fraud claims to complaining about his conviction in his hush money trial.

“Loved talking to him,” Kelly continued.

“Hey! I love the guy, what can I tell you? And I’m upfront about it,” he added. “I can’t believe so many people pretend that they’re neutral on this contest, on this race, yet lean one way or the other, right? You see it all the time.”

donald trump unwell mental health under question bizarre interview
Donald Trump's mental heath has come into question.

As OK! previously reported, President Biden recently went after his GOP rival, calling him a "convicted felon" who is going "crazy."

The 81-year-old president has commented on his rival a number of times in recent weeks. On Friday, May 31, he broke his silence after the verdict was read the day before.

"It's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," he stated.

