Donald Trump Critics Joke He Farted at Pennsylvania Rally After Making Mysterious Noise Into Microphone

Donald Trump spoke at a Pennsylvania rally just before the 2024 election.

Nov. 4 2024, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was accused of farting once again when a strange noise was heard over the speaker at a recent campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the short clip of the viral moment on X and captioned it, "What was that sound?"

Although it is unclear what the noise was, whether it was a crackle from the microphone or a sound from the 78-year-old's throat while speaking, the odd sound sparked a stream of jokes that he passed gas or soiled himself on social media.

One X user joked, "Who’s on diaper duty?" and another person asked, "Is it me, or is the woman in red on the right side of the screen reacting to it?"

Donald Trump critics suggested he looked 'exhausted' at the rally.

Others suggested he was simply fatigued from his work on the campaign trail.

One person pointed out, "It sounded like a snort to me... he sounds exhausted," and a second agreed, "He sounds really tired or drugged."

Another critic noted, "He looks like he’s about to keel over at any moment."

Donald Trump reportedly turned down interviews due to exhaustion after months on the campaign trail.

This comes after reports that Trump has been so worn out that he's been turning down interview opportunities in the final days of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Last month, it was revealed Trump had been invited for a sit-down with The Shade Room, but "no interview materialized" and staff began feeling "feet were being dragged inside Trump’s campaign."

"No date was ever set, we’re told, but the intention was to try and work toward a sit-down," Politico reported. "In a conversation earlier this week, when describing why an interview hadn’t come together just yet, a Trump adviser told The Shade Room producers that Trump was 'exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change' at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations."

Vice President Kamala Harris also suggested Donald Trump was overly tired earlier this year.

Vice President Kamala Harris also addressed the rumors Trump was losing steam during an interview with reporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Being president of the United States is probably one of the hardest jobs in the world. And so, we really do need to ask if he’s exhausted being on the campaign trail, is he fit to do the job?" she said at the time. "If you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world. Come on."

The Trump campaign denied reports that he was overly tired.

