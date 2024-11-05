Donald Trump Critics Joke He Farted at Pennsylvania Rally After Making Mysterious Noise Into Microphone

This comes after reports that Trump has been so worn out that he's been turning down interview opportunities in the final days of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Last month, it was revealed Trump had been invited for a sit-down with The Shade Room, but "no interview materialized" and staff began feeling "feet were being dragged inside Trump’s campaign."

"No date was ever set, we’re told, but the intention was to try and work toward a sit-down," Politico reported. "In a conversation earlier this week, when describing why an interview hadn’t come together just yet, a Trump adviser told The Shade Room producers that Trump was 'exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change' at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations."