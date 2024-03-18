Donald Trump Says He'll Debate President Joe Biden 'Anytime, Anywhere'
Donald Trump is once again demanding to go head-to-head with Joe Biden after skipping the other Republican primary debates.
"IT’S TIME FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND I TO DEBATE," he wrote via Truth Social on Monday, March 18. "WE OWE IT TO OUR COUNTRY. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!"
This isn't the first time the 77-year-old has called Biden to the stage. On the Monday, February 5, installment of The Dan Bongino Show, Trump called for an "immediate" debate with the current POTUS.
President Biden was later asked by a reporter if he was ready to "accept" Trump's challenge.
"Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me too. He’s got nothing else to do," he quipped at the time.
This comes amid Trump's snowballing legal woes. The controversial politician was recently found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll. He was also found liable for fraud in a New York civil suit for misrepresenting the worth of Mar-a-Lago and other assets in financial documents.
Trump is further facing 91 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents, mishandling highly classified files discovered at his Florida resort, as well as his attempting to overturn the 2020 election in D.C. and Georgia.
- Donald Trump Claims He Shouldn't 'Have to Defend Myself From Bogus Indictments' as He Slams 'Crooked' Joe Biden
- Donald Trump Calls for Debate With Joe Biden as 2024 Race Heats Up: 'I'll Do It Right Now'
- Donald Trump's Team Urges RNC to Cancel 'Any Further Primary Debates So We Can Train Our Fire on Crooked Joe Biden'
However, the embattled ex-prez has insisted he is innocent of all charges and claimed the legal battles have been orchestrated against him by the Biden administration and other Democrats to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.
"Why didn’t they bring these Fake Biden inspired cases against me 3 years ago?" he posted to Truth Social on Monday. "Because Crooked Joe Biden wanted them to be brought right in the middle of my 2024 Presidential Election Campaign, strictly Third World Country 'stuff!'"
Trump has also terrifyingly called for all U.S. presidents to be given "full immunity" from any suspected crimes, alleging it "would be impossible for him/her to properly function" as a leader without it.
"Any mistake, even if well intended, would be met with almost certain indictment by the opposing party at term end," he continued. "Even events that 'cross the line' must fall under total immunity, or it will be years of trauma trying to determine good from bad."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You can't stop the police from doing the job of strong and effective crime prevention because you want to guard against the occasional 'rogue cop' or 'bad apple,'" he added. "Sometimes you just have to live with 'great but slightly imperfect'. All presidents must have complete and total presidential immunity or the authority and decisiveness of a president of the United States will be stripped and gone forever."