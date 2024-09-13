'He's Insane': Donald Trump Mocked for His Deluded Rants About Haitian Immigrants, Transgender Kids in Schools and Insane Asylums
Former President Donald Trump went off on several wild rants during his recent rally in Tucson, Ariz., attacking Haitian immigrants, schools changing children's s--, and confusing asylum seekers with insane asylum criminals.
"Residents are reporting the migrants are walking off with the town's geese. They've taken the geese. You know where the geese are? In the park, in the lake," Trump told his supporters at the rally, repeating his heavily debunked claims made at the presidential debate.
"And even walking off with their pets," he continued in a mocking tone. "'My dog's been taken! My dog's gone!'"
"These people are the worst!" he added, claiming the immigrants are "criminals" being let into the country from "insane asylums."
Several critics of the former president took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share clips from Trump's rally and questioned whether or not he is confusing asylum seekers with insane asylum criminals.
One user shared the ex-prez's comments in a post that read, "Can someone get this lunatic to Hannibal Lector's insane asylum? If it weren't literally putting Haitian immigrants' lives in danger, I'd be all for Trump continuing his insane speeches on this topic because surely it's hurting his electoral chances."
Another X user commented, "Trump is doubling down on his stupidity. He's insane and he's sinking his entire campaign in the process."
A third person asked, "Do you think Trump's only understanding of the word 'asylum' comes from movies and TV shows about serial killers?"
During the same rally, Trump also falsely claimed that schools are changing the s-- of children and forcing kids to become transgender.
"Can you imagine your child goes to school and they don't even call you and they change the s-- of your child," he told the crowd.
This isn't the first time Trump has touted this lie about schools transitioning kids.
During a recent speech he gave to the conservative group Moms of Liberty, he said, "Your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation. The school decides what’s going to happen with your child."
According to Dr. Meredithe McNamara, an adolescent medicine physician at the Yale School of Medicine, everything in Trump's statement about kids transitioning in school is "false."
"Of course surgery of any kind happens in a qualified medical center and not in a school," she explained. "Of course parents are the medical decision-makers for their kids, especially when it comes to gender-affirming care."