'He's Insane': Donald Trump Mocked for His Deluded Rants About Haitian Immigrants, Transgender Kids in Schools and Insane Asylums

"Residents are reporting the migrants are walking off with the town's geese. They've taken the geese. You know where the geese are? In the park, in the lake," Trump told his supporters at the rally, repeating his heavily debunked claims made at the presidential debate.

"And even walking off with their pets," he continued in a mocking tone. "'My dog's been taken! My dog's gone!'"

"These people are the worst!" he added, claiming the immigrants are "criminals" being let into the country from "insane asylums."