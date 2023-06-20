Donald Trump Made 'Colossal Blunder' That May Damage His Case, Prosecutor Claims

"I wanted to go through the boxes and get all of my personal things out," the 76-year-old explained to Baier. "I don't want to hand that over to NARA [the National Archives] yet. And I was very busy, as you've sort of seen."

When asked about the reports that Trump allegedly told his valet, Walt Nauta, to have resort staffers move some of the boxes to another location at the property "after telling your lawyers to say you'd fully complied with the subpoena when you hadn't," Trump insisted it had only been so he could remove his belongings

"Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out," the politician said at the time. "These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things, golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes, there were many things."