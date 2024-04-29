Donald Trump Privately 'Grumbled for Months' About Kari Lake's Constant Presence at Mar-a-Lago: Source
Donald Trump has been publicly endorsing failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as she campaigns for a seat in the U.S. Senate — but behind closed doors, the 77-year-old is allegedly getting tired of her constant presence at his Florida resort.
"At one point last year, after grumbling for months that she was at his Mar-a-Lago Club too often, Trump gently suggested to Lake that she should leave the club and hit the campaign trail in Arizona," a news outlet reported after contacting a source with direct knowledge of his remarks.
"Trump has also asked others if she can really win in Arizona and if she might drag down his own poll numbers as he seeks the presidency again in 2024," the source noted.
This comes months after Trump released a video message endorsing the MAGA supporter's campaign in October 2023.
"When I'm back in the White House, I need strong fighters like Kari in the Senate," he said at the time. "She is a fighter. She's strong. And she's good. She's got a great heart, by the way."
While Trump's camp didn't directly respond to the specific allegations of the comments aimed at the Arizona politician, a statement later sent to the news outlet read: "Kari Lake is a Smart and Fearless Leader who will WIN in Arizona, and help us flip the Senate to Republican control. Kari’s Opponent, Ruben Gallego, is an Open Borders RADICAL, who is BAD on Inflation and SOFT on Terrorists and Crime."
As OK! previously reported, Lake has been a staunch Trump supporter throughout his fight for the 2024 presidential election. Last year, she went so far as to call for all Republican candidates to immediately halt their own campaigns so the controversial politician could snag an easy win.
"We are a nation in trouble right now, and I think the people see it very clearly, what’s going on," the conservative television personality said to NewsMax host Eric Bolling.
"I really believe that those other people running in the Republican race should stand up, speak out in support of President Trump, talk about how this is an injustice unlike we’ve ever seen with our Department of Justice, going after an innocent man," she continued. "Frankly, they should suspend their campaigns and step behind and support President Trump and the American people so we can save this great country."
The source spoke with The Washington Post about Trump's alleged opinions on Lake.