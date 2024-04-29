Donald Trump Privately 'Grumbled for Months' About Kari Lake's Constant Presence at Mar-a-Lago: Source

"At one point last year, after grumbling for months that she was at his Mar-a-Lago Club too often, Trump gently suggested to Lake that she should leave the club and hit the campaign trail in Arizona," a news outlet reported after contacting a source with direct knowledge of his remarks.

"Trump has also asked others if she can really win in Arizona and if she might drag down his own poll numbers as he seeks the presidency again in 2024," the source noted.