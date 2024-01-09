Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Real Bomb Coming Their Way' in the Spring, Claims Lady Colin Campbell

"So I can guarantee that they’re going to get an awful lot worse," Campbell said on GB News. "Wait until spring, they have a real bomb coming their way in spring. I think they’re going to be completely exposed before this summer, let me put it that way."

Campbell has been a vocal critic of the Sussexes after they fled the U.K. in 2020, and she alluded to having inside knowledge about the partners.

"I think they are going to be in such deep trouble, it's going to be nothing that we can imagine. I think the chickens are coming home to roost in a very big way," she continued.