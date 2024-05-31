Megyn Kelly Claims the 'Country Has Been Disgraced' After Donald Trump Guilty Verdict
Megyn Kelly slammed Donald Trump's hush money trial verdict on the Thursday, May 30, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
The journalist called the jury's ruling "ridiculous" and insisted the "country has been disgraced" after the 77-year-old was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents, making him the first former POTUS to ever be found guilty of a crime.
"We had a standard. We didn’t do this in America. We aren’t a banana republic. Or at least we didn’t used to be," she claimed.
"And don’t forget what happened in this Trump case in which he has now been found guilty of all 34 counts against him. It was overcharged to begin with," Kelly argued. "It should have been one count. The whole case boils down to the same alleged scheme, but they stretched it into 34 counts so now Trump looks like Al Capone."
Kelly further alleged that the entire ideas behind the snowballing legal cases against him — including civil suits helmed by Letitia James and E. Jean Carroll — were to "stop him from becoming president again."
"It is a before and after moment for America. What just happened today is a line we can’t uncross, and these Democrats will rue the day they decided to use ‘lawfare’ to stop a presidential candidate," she continued. "I’m not talking about violence. I’m talking about tit for tat."
Kelly suggested that the next bombshell trials could be against President Joe Biden, Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton.
"Turnabout is fair play," she added. "The only way to save the Republic now is to give them a taste of their own medicine. That’s it. The Democrats started this game. Who is getting indicted next? ... How low can we go? You may not want to see that."
The podcast host also opined that the guilty verdict would be "reversed."
"This will not stand even in a New York appellate court system that is weighted with Democrats on the bench," she continued. "They are capable of reaching a rational decision. And if they are not, this could be appealed up higher still to the U.S. Supreme Court. There were state constitutional violations here and there were federal constitutional violations here."
As OK! previously reported, Kelly announced she would be voting for Trump in the 2024 election during a recent sit-down with Bill Maher.
Earlier this year, she also confirmed she'd voted for the controversial politician in 2020.
"It was about my concern for this country, and my children and what was happening in particular in this culture lane, but in other lanes as well," she said at the time.