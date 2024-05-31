Megyn Kelly Claims the 'Country Has Been Disgraced' After Donald Trump Guilty Verdict

"We had a standard. We didn’t do this in America. We aren’t a banana republic. Or at least we didn’t used to be," she claimed.

"And don’t forget what happened in this Trump case in which he has now been found guilty of all 34 counts against him. It was overcharged to begin with," Kelly argued. "It should have been one count. The whole case boils down to the same alleged scheme, but they stretched it into 34 counts so now Trump looks like Al Capone."